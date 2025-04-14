Mizzou Central

5-Star Offensive Tackle No Longer Considering Mizzou

A Missouri native five-star removed the Tigers from his list of schools and will make his decision soon.

Nixa High School freshman Jackson Cantwell (right) runs drills during football practice on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Cantwell is 6-foot-8 and a multi-sport athlete and also scored a 33 on the ACT. Tnixa Football00062
Nixa High School freshman Jackson Cantwell (right) runs drills during football practice on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Cantwell is 6-foot-8 and a multi-sport athlete and also scored a 33 on the ACT.
The Missouri Tigers are no longer in the running for five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, according to On3 reports. Cantwell will decide between Oregon, Ohio State, Miami and Georgia.

Cantwell is the top-ranked player in the country according to 247sports composite rankings, making him the best at the position and the state. He's from Nixa, Missouri, only hours away from Columbia.

This is not the first time a top-ranked prospect has come out of the state of Missouri. Luther Burden III and Williams Nwaneri are both recent examples of highly after prospects coming out close to Columbia, both of which ended up as Tigers. Cantwell will break that streak of five-star Missourians staying in-state.

A commitment date is looming soon for Cantwell. He will make his decision on April 30, which for him is sooner than expected. This will come before any official visits to any of the teams.

MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.

