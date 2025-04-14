5-Star Offensive Tackle No Longer Considering Mizzou
The Missouri Tigers are no longer in the running for five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, according to On3 reports. Cantwell will decide between Oregon, Ohio State, Miami and Georgia.
Cantwell is the top-ranked player in the country according to 247sports composite rankings, making him the best at the position and the state. He's from Nixa, Missouri, only hours away from Columbia.
This is not the first time a top-ranked prospect has come out of the state of Missouri. Luther Burden III and Williams Nwaneri are both recent examples of highly after prospects coming out close to Columbia, both of which ended up as Tigers. Cantwell will break that streak of five-star Missourians staying in-state.
A commitment date is looming soon for Cantwell. He will make his decision on April 30, which for him is sooner than expected. This will come before any official visits to any of the teams.