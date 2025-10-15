Missouri Named Finalist for Recently Decommitted 2027 Wideout
Good news continues to roll in for Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff on the recruiting trail.
While the Tigers are already in the midst of one of the program's best runs in recent memory, landing six new commits since the start of October, it looks as if Missouri may not be quite finished yet.
This week, 3-Star wide receiver Aden Starling, who recently decommitted from Houston, announced a new crop of top schools and included the Tigers among the five, according to Rivals.
Standing at 6-foot, 175 lbs., Starling is ranked as the No. 96 wide receiver in the 2027 class and the No. 92 player in the Longhorn State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. His other finalists include Ole Miss, South Carolina, Georgia and Texas.
Starling is actually teammates at Shadow Creek High School with one of the Tigers' most recent additions to the 2026 recruiting class, 3-Star safety Carter Stewart, who committed on October 13.
He is a speedy wideout prospect with the ability to stretch the field vertically, and also operate in space underneath. As a junior this season for Shadow Creek, Starling has 26 receptions for 306 yards and five touchdowns through six games.
As of now, Missouri holds zero commitments in the 2027 class, but has hosted several talented prospects this fall. Just last week, the Tigers played host to the likes of quarterbacks Jake Nawrot and Jayden Ellington, as well as 3-Star safety Jordan Holman.
2026 Missouri Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompana Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-7, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- LB JJ Bush, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Theodore, Alabama (Committed 10/03/2025)
- RB Terry Hodges, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Bryant, Arkansas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- IOL Brysen Wessell, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Jackson, Missouri (Committed 10/11/2025)
- OT Johnnie Jones, 6-foot-7, 305 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 10/11/2025)
- S Carter Stewart, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Pearland, Texas (Committed 10/13/2025)
- S Brody Jones, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Fayetteville, Arkansas (Committed 10/13/2025)