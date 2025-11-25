Mizzou QB Commit Continues Dominant Playoff Run
While the high school football season has ended for most of Missouri's 2026 recruiting class, eight prospects are still competing to take home a state championship -- and one of them seems determined to single-handedly make sure it happens himself.
This past week, Tigers' quarterback commit Gavin Sidwar put together yet another dominant performance for La Salle College High School, taking down Easton Area High School by a score of 49-7.
The 3-Star signal caller was nothing short of fantastic, finishing the game 15-of-20 through the air for 259 yards and two scores. He showed off every aspect of his game in the win: arm strength, downfield accuracy and calmness in the pocket.
Through 12 games this season for La Salle, Sidwar has been absolutely stellar, compiling a whopping 2,939 passing yards with 34 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Most importantly, he's put up gaudy numbers while still completing 73 percent of his passes.
Sidwar has a excellent ability to fit throws into tight windows, but also possesses the arm strength to push the ball downfield. He is a dynamic talent at the quarterback position that could potentially be in competition for playing time early in his time on campus.
Take a look at the play below from his September 8 game against Salesianum High School where he threads the needle along the sideline to find his receiver for a long completion. Not only does Sidwar fit the ball underneath the safety, but he pushes it just enough to reach over the outstretched arms of a cornerback lurching back to make a play on the ball.
While the 6-foot-3, 190 lb. signal caller put together arguably the most eye-popping performance this past week, eight other Tigers' commits have helped their teams along in the state playoffs are also still competing to take home a title.
Mizzou Commits Still in Action
TE Isaac Jensen - Millard South High School (Omaha, Nebraska)
Millard South is set to take on 11-1 Papillion-LaVista South on November 25 for the Nebraska Class A State Championship.
CB Tony Forney, Jr. - Kell high School (Marietta, Georgia)
Forney and the Kell Longhorns will face off against Cartersville High School on November 28 in a third round playoff game to decide which team will compete in the state semifinal. Cartersville has dominated its opponents by a score of 117-0 through the first two rounds, so Kell will have an extremely tough fight if it hopes to advance to the next round.
OT Johnnie Jones - Venice High School (Venice Florida)
Venice is also set to compete this week in a quarterfinal matchup, taking on 10-2 Sumner High School on November 28. Jones recently helped his offense put up 70 points in a second round win over West Orange, but faces off against a stingy Sumner defense.
DL Tahj Overton - Owasso High School (Owasso, Oklahoma)
Owasso is set to take on 10-1 Jenks High School on November 28 for a chance to compete in the state title game on December 6.
RB Terry Hodges - Bryant High School (Bryant, Arkansas)
Bryant is looking to keep its second consecutive undefeated season alive this week as it faces off against 10-1 Rogers High School in the state semifinal on November 28. After a first round bye, Bryant shut out its second round opponent, 21-0, and is hoping to replicate that performance in this upcoming matchup.
OL Khalief Canty - Cass Technical (Detroit, Michigan)
Cass is also hoping to keep an undefeated season alive this week as it takes on Catholic Central High School for the Michigan Division 1 State Championship on Sunday, November 30.
OL Brysen Wessell - Jackson High School (Jackson, Missouri)
Like the two previously mentioned Tigers' commits, Wessell is hoping to help his team continue its undefeated season this week with a game against 8-4 Lee's Summit High School on November 28. If Jackson is able to secure the victory, they will earn a berth in the state championship.