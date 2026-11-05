Missouri football's injury report was unchanged from last week on the SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report with Malae Fonoti, Josh Atkins and Gavin Hoffman all listed as out. The Tigers' opponent, the Texas Longhorns, had a much more extensive list that included five starters listed as questionable.

No changes for #Mizzou on the latest injury report, but lots to note for Texas. The Longhorns will be without Hollywood Smothers after suffering an injury Saturday and have five starters listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/UlVnZyhUdB — Zachary Knox-Doyle (@zachkd29) November 5, 2026

Star edge rusher Colin Simmons headlines the list of questionable Longhorns after missing the last two games. Despite not playing since Oct. 17, Simmons leads the country with 10.5 sacks.

The other two most notable names on the injury report are the Longhorns' top receivers Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman. Wingo has appeared in every game up to this point and leads the Longhorns in receptions (36) and receiving yards (470) and has added a team-second four receiving touchdowns. Coleman has appeared in every contest as well, is third in receiving yards (409) and leads the team with seven receiving touchdowns.

In the secondary, the Longhorns could be without two big names in starting defensive backs Kade Phillips and Graceson Littleton. Phillips has started in all eight games and Littleton has started in seven contests. Phillips ranks fifth in the team in tackles (34) and is tied for third in pass breakups with four, while Littleton has logged 28 tackles and ranks second with five pass breakups.

Running back Hollywood Smothers and tight end Nick Townsend were listed as out after playing last week against Mississippi State. Smothers, who suffered an injury against the Bulldogs, is second in rushing yards on the Longhorns, leaving the bulk of carries to Raleek Brown. Townsend, who has been dealing with an ongoing injury, has started three games this season and recorded two catches and four yards last week.

Of the remaining Longhorns, Trevor Goosby is out for the season and Richard Wesley has been out since Oct. 17.

On the Tigers end, the three players listed last week were the same on Wednesday's report, signaling that Ahmad Hardy will be making his home debut Saturday.

The Tigers (6-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) are looking to become the first ranked team to defeat No. 7 Texas (6-2, 3-2) this season, after the Longhorns have gone 3-0 against ranked opponents. If Missouri comes out on top, it would be its second top-10 victory of the season.

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