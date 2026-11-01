Mizzou football snap count totals and PFF takeaways in win against Arkansas

Missouri (6-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) defeated Arkansas (3-5, 1-4) in typical Tiger fashion Saturday, going up just 13-7 at half and breaking the game open in the second half to defeat the Razorbacks 34-10. Although the Tigers took awhile to ramp up their play and rack up their score, they thrived in three particular areas for the majority of the night.

Here are the three biggest PFF takeaways, followed by every Tigers' snap count on offense and defense.

Pass protection was elite

Oct 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Austin Simmons was pressured three times.

In a game where the quarterback threw 31 times, the line allowed zero sacks and minimal Razorbacks in Simmons' vicinity. Four lineman recorded PFF pass blocking grades of at least 83.2, with Cayden Green leading the way with an 87.8 grade.

Green, Dominick Giudice and Tristan Wilson accounted for three of the Tigers' five best offensive PFF grades. Curtis Peagler ranked 14th due to lapses in protecting the run and Luke Work ranked 15th after accumulating two penalties.

Darris Smith highlighted healthier edge room

Oct 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Darris Smith (19) celebrates his fumble recovery for a touchdown with safety Trajen Greco (4) during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting edge rusher Darris Smith played over 13 snaps for the first time since Week 3 by racking up 38 snaps against Arkansas. Coach Eli Drinkwitz said that the Tigers' were going to "give it a go" with Smith in Tuesday's press conference.

Prior to Saturday, Smith didn't play in the first two SEC games and then tallied 14 total snaps in the next two contests. This time, Smith looked healthy enough that the Tigers' felt confident enough to give him the second most snaps at the position. He recorded a team-high three hurries and scooped up a fumble recovery in the end zone for the Tigers' lone first half touchdown.

Daeden Hopkins led the group in snaps and trailed Smith with two hurries. Langden Kitchen also played 37 snaps, rounding out a trio that will likely get the majority of edge reps to close out the season.

Defensive tackles and linebackers excelled, again

Oct 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Donta Simpson (8) gets around Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Kobe Branham (50) and pass rushes during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a rainy game where running the football is a must, the Tigers shut down the Razorbacks' run game. Arkansas finished the contest with 36 rushes for 59 yards, collecting 1.6 yards per carry.

Tackles Jalen Marshall and Donta Simpson each recorded top-five PFF performances, while Marshall added three tackles and Simpson secured a sack. Sophomore tackle Jason Dowell also added four tackles for the positional group.

While the tackles kept the run game quiet, the linebacker corps contributed to multiple Razorbacks' turnovers that defined the game. Dante McClellan and Nicholas Rodriguez each forced a fumble and ranked top four in tackles. Jeremiah Beasley joined the duo with five tackles, tying for fourth.

Snap count totals are below.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Austin Simmons - 69 snaps

Wide receivers

Donovan Olugbode - 51 snaps

Cayden Lee - 41 snaps

Naeshaun Montgomery - 36 snaps

Caleb Goodie Sr. - 22 snaps

Shaun Terry II - 15 snaps

Kenric Lanier II - 14 snaps

DaMarion Fowlkes - 13 snaps

Running backs

Jamal Roberts - 58 snaps

Ahmad Hardy - 5 snaps

Preston Hatfield - 5 snaps

Anthony Favrow - 1 snap

Center

Dominick Giudice - 69 snaps

Guards/tackles

Tristan Wilson - 69 snaps

Curtis Peagler - 69 snaps

Luke Work - 69 snaps

Cayden Green - 69 snaps

Tight ends

Jordon Harris - 44 snaps

Brett Norfleet - 33 snaps

Jude James - 7 snaps

Defense

Safeties

Santana Banner - 60 snaps

Trajen Greco - 57 snaps

Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 55 snaps

Elijah Dotson - 48 snaps

Cornerbacks

Chris Graves Jr. - 56 snaps

Sione Laulea - 47 snaps

Jahlil Florence - 43 snaps

Linebackers

Nicholas Rodriguez - 48 snaps

Robert Woodyard Jr. - 43 snaps

Dante McClellan - 31 snaps

Jeremiah Beasley - 17 snaps

Brian Huff - 8 snaps

Edge rushers

Daeden Hopkins - 45 snaps

Darris Smith - 38 snaps

Langden Kitchen - 37 snaps

Sterling Webb - 20 snaps

Malik Bryant - 5 snaps

Jaden Jones - 4 snaps

Cavan Tuley - 1 snap

Defensive tackles

Jason Dowell - 39 snaps

Donta Simpson - 34 snaps

Jalen Marshall - 30 snaps

Marquis Gracial - 28 snaps

Mark Hensley - 9 snaps

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