Mizzou football snap count totals and PFF takeaways in win against Arkansas
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Missouri (6-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) defeated Arkansas (3-5, 1-4) in typical Tiger fashion Saturday, going up just 13-7 at half and breaking the game open in the second half to defeat the Razorbacks 34-10. Although the Tigers took awhile to ramp up their play and rack up their score, they thrived in three particular areas for the majority of the night.
Here are the three biggest PFF takeaways, followed by every Tigers' snap count on offense and defense.
Pass protection was elite
Austin Simmons was pressured three times.
In a game where the quarterback threw 31 times, the line allowed zero sacks and minimal Razorbacks in Simmons' vicinity. Four lineman recorded PFF pass blocking grades of at least 83.2, with Cayden Green leading the way with an 87.8 grade.
Green, Dominick Giudice and Tristan Wilson accounted for three of the Tigers' five best offensive PFF grades. Curtis Peagler ranked 14th due to lapses in protecting the run and Luke Work ranked 15th after accumulating two penalties.
Darris Smith highlighted healthier edge room
Starting edge rusher Darris Smith played over 13 snaps for the first time since Week 3 by racking up 38 snaps against Arkansas. Coach Eli Drinkwitz said that the Tigers' were going to "give it a go" with Smith in Tuesday's press conference.
Prior to Saturday, Smith didn't play in the first two SEC games and then tallied 14 total snaps in the next two contests. This time, Smith looked healthy enough that the Tigers' felt confident enough to give him the second most snaps at the position. He recorded a team-high three hurries and scooped up a fumble recovery in the end zone for the Tigers' lone first half touchdown.
Daeden Hopkins led the group in snaps and trailed Smith with two hurries. Langden Kitchen also played 37 snaps, rounding out a trio that will likely get the majority of edge reps to close out the season.
Defensive tackles and linebackers excelled, again
In a rainy game where running the football is a must, the Tigers shut down the Razorbacks' run game. Arkansas finished the contest with 36 rushes for 59 yards, collecting 1.6 yards per carry.
Tackles Jalen Marshall and Donta Simpson each recorded top-five PFF performances, while Marshall added three tackles and Simpson secured a sack. Sophomore tackle Jason Dowell also added four tackles for the positional group.
While the tackles kept the run game quiet, the linebacker corps contributed to multiple Razorbacks' turnovers that defined the game. Dante McClellan and Nicholas Rodriguez each forced a fumble and ranked top four in tackles. Jeremiah Beasley joined the duo with five tackles, tying for fourth.
Snap count totals are below.
Offense
Quarterbacks
Austin Simmons - 69 snaps
Wide receivers
Donovan Olugbode - 51 snaps
Cayden Lee - 41 snaps
Naeshaun Montgomery - 36 snaps
Caleb Goodie Sr. - 22 snaps
Shaun Terry II - 15 snaps
Kenric Lanier II - 14 snaps
DaMarion Fowlkes - 13 snaps
Running backs
Jamal Roberts - 58 snaps
Ahmad Hardy - 5 snaps
Preston Hatfield - 5 snaps
Anthony Favrow - 1 snap
Center
Dominick Giudice - 69 snaps
Guards/tackles
Tristan Wilson - 69 snaps
Curtis Peagler - 69 snaps
Luke Work - 69 snaps
Cayden Green - 69 snaps
Tight ends
Jordon Harris - 44 snaps
Brett Norfleet - 33 snaps
Jude James - 7 snaps
Defense
Safeties
Santana Banner - 60 snaps
Trajen Greco - 57 snaps
Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 55 snaps
Elijah Dotson - 48 snaps
Cornerbacks
Chris Graves Jr. - 56 snaps
Sione Laulea - 47 snaps
Jahlil Florence - 43 snaps
Linebackers
Nicholas Rodriguez - 48 snaps
Robert Woodyard Jr. - 43 snaps
Dante McClellan - 31 snaps
Jeremiah Beasley - 17 snaps
Brian Huff - 8 snaps
Edge rushers
Daeden Hopkins - 45 snaps
Darris Smith - 38 snaps
Langden Kitchen - 37 snaps
Sterling Webb - 20 snaps
Malik Bryant - 5 snaps
Jaden Jones - 4 snaps
Cavan Tuley - 1 snap
Defensive tackles
Jason Dowell - 39 snaps
Donta Simpson - 34 snaps
Jalen Marshall - 30 snaps
Marquis Gracial - 28 snaps
Mark Hensley - 9 snaps
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Zachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic consumer of basketball and many other sports. He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for KCOU. From Normal, Ill., he strives for a work ethic similar to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best." KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow mizzou_kcsn