'It's just another game for me': Mizzou QB Austin Simmons on matchup against Arkansas

After the Tigers' bye week, Missouri (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) is headed to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for a Week 9 matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-4, 1-3). The game, coined the Battle Line Rivalry, is a trophy game for both sides, but quarterback Austin Simmons views it as another Saturday.

"It's just another game for me. Honestly, there are bigger stakes at it for the people in the community," Simmons said during Tuesday's press conference. "But for me, it's just another game of football. Just go out there, execute and do our jobs."

On a week-by-week basis, Simmons has came into every game with the same mindset, go execute and come out with a win. Each game, regardless of the narrative, Simmons stays even keeled with his eyes set on victory.

Just past the halfway point of the season, Missouri has made three road trips, all of which were major tests for the team and Simmons. The Tigers played their largest rivals, Kansas, on the road, then traveled to a rowdy cowbell-centric atmosphere against Mississippi State and most recently Simmons made his return to Ole Miss.

Simmons threw for at least 292 yards in all three of those contests and totaled six touchdowns and one interception. That success against two ranked opponents and a major rival on the road comes from a mindset that hasn't changed ahead of the Tigers next test.

"(I'm) just not focusing on the environment itself. Really, just making sure that it's football at the end of the day," Simmons said. "It's 120 yards and 53 and a third and that's pretty much it. Just go out there and play the game I love."

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Arkansas is not of the caliber that No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 24 Mississippi State were, the Razorbacks are fresh off their first win in conference play after defeating Vanderbilt 31-21 Saturday, Oct. 7. The Razorbacks also played a close home contest against No. 15 Tennessee the week prior, falling 24-17 after leading ahead of the fourth quarter.

"They're a talented football team, they're in the SEC and this is a tough week to play them," Simmons said. "So just make sure we go out there and execute our game plan, go out there and win."

That execution and game plan comes from the coaching staff, specifically for Simmons, it's from coordinator Chip Lindsey and quarterback coach Garrett Riley.

"It's been great, really just finding the tendencies throughout each and every opponent we play," Simmons said. "Sometimes our terminology may be different. I may call something different and you may call something different, (but we) make sure we're on the same page. Really, just knowing him understanding me as a player and understanding how my strengths can translate into this week's game plan."

In particular, the Tigers will be looking for stronger red-zone execution against Arkansas, after scoring three points in three red zone trips in their last matchup against Ole Miss. On Saturday, Simmons and his unwavering mindset will be trusted with leading the Tigers' offense to the end zone.

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