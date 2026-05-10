Three 2025 Mizzou Transfers Who Could Make a Jump in Year 2 with the Tigers

Over the last three seasons, Missouri has proved itself as not only one of the top recruiters in the transfer portal in the Southeastern Conference, but also a place where transfers can undergo long-term development.

This has been evidenced by the NFL-draft selections it produced for 2026. All six of the former Tigers selected in the draft were transfers to the program. Three of them — Zion Young, Chris McClellan and Toriano Pride Jr. — spent multiple years with the program, and almost certainly wouldn't have been selected as high as they were if not for the development they underwent in their time with the Tigers.

McClellan, who was selected in Round 3 of the draft by the Green Bay Packers, agrees.



"Honestly, I feel like I wouldn't be in this position I am without the coaching staff and the people that were around me at Mizzou," McClellan said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "So the support staff, from equipment to the training side, to nutritionist, everyone definitely had a hand in getting me to this point, as far as just changing my mentality the way I view stuff, and just making me become a better person."

Missouri's 2025 transfer class included 21 players. A year later, nine have now exhausted their eligibility, while eight others entered the portal again in 2026. Out of the five players from the group who returned, one, running back Ahmad Hardy, has emerged as the team's top superstar.

The rest of the four should have more opportunities in their second year with the Tigers, and could be key breakout candidates. Here's a look at the roles three of the top returning transfers could have in 2026.

Santana Banner, safety

Sept 27, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri safety Santana Banner catches an interception in the second half of the game. | Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

Transferring from Northern Illinois, Banner proved himself in his first year in the SEC. He was never officially listed as the starter, but by Week 7 of the season, he had firmly established himself near the top of the rotation, mainly at the rover position in the box.



With Banner as the only returning safety with over 150 snaps last year, expect him to be the starter at the rover position, and one of the most important players on the defense.

"(Banner) is one of those guys that has been here and it's his time now," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said following spring practices. "He knows what to expect."

For a rising redshirt junior, Banner already has an impressive amount of experience, as he's taken 1,093 defensive snaps over his career, according to Pro Football Focus. Starting his career at Northern Illinois allowed him to see the field early and often, which prepared him to be ready for major development at Missouri.

That experience could begin to show with Banner's football IQ. Specifically, Banner is working on improving his vision this offseason.

"As a safety, your eyes can be your best friend or your worst enemy,," Banner said after a spring practice. "That's something I've tried to improve, watching more film, knowing where my eyes need and don't need to be, and really understanding the scheme and what I can and can't get away with."

Langden Kitchen, edge rusher

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Langden Kitchen (11) warms up prior to a game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In a similar way to Banner but in a smaller role, Kitchen transferred from a smaller school, Northwest Missouri State, where he was able to get early playing time before transferring to Missouri.



In his first season with the Tigers, he was in the second rotation of edge rushers, playing on 171 total defensive snaps. He recorded 14 total tackles, along with 14 pressures in that time, according to Pro Football Focus.

Read more: 3 Mizzou Rising Sophomores Who Could Take a Year-2 Jump

In 2026, Kitchen will likely have the chance to compete for one of the two starting spots at the position. Missouri lost both of its 2025 starters at the position , Zion Young and Damon Wilson II, and brought in five transfers.

How exactly the edge rusher depth chart shakes out will be one of the more interesting questions of the preseason for the Tigers.

Dominick Giudice, interior offensive lineman

Sep 6. 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Dominick Giudice (56) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of the Border War against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

A former Michigan transfer, Giudice was somewhat of a glue piece for Missouri's offensive line at left guard.



Those 13 SEC starts were by far the most experience Giudice earned in his career. He took 897 offenisve snaps in 2025 after taking a combined 342 snaps in the three years prior. A season full of tape and experience should be a benefit for Giudice in the offseason.

In 2026, Giudice could be tasked with replacing a four-year starting center, Connor Tollison. Giudice was the backup center for Missouri in 2025, and had appeared on 250 snaps at the position for Michigan in 2024.

With a season as a starter under his belt, Giudice should be prepared to take the jump to an even more-important spot on the offensive line.

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