3 Mizzou Rising Sophomores Who Could Take a Year-2 Jump

Out of Missouri's 17 signings in the class of 2025, 10 decided to return for a second season.



In the group's debut season, only wide receiver Donovan Olugbode and quarterback Matt Zollers appeared on more than 60 offensive or defensive snaps. There weren't many opportunities for playing time for the newcomers.

But that will likely be different in 2026. Here's a look at three members of the 2025 signing class that could take a jump in playing time and, therefore, production in their second year with the Tigers.

Daeden Hopkins, edge rusher

A Hermann, Missouri, native, Hopkins arguably has the clearest path to playing time out of any second-year player on the team. He was someone that Drinkwitz mentioned several times throughout the 2025 season.

"Daeden Hopkins, the way he played today, he's gonna play himself into a role real quick," Drinkwitz said after a fall camp practice ahead of the 2025 season. "That was impressive stuff today."

Missouri was intentional in preserving the redshirt of the former four-star prospect, but he did make the most of the four games that he appeared in. Outside of Olugbode and Zollers, Hopkins received more snaps than any other freshman (not including special teams).

The highlight of his debut season was when he appeared in 21 defensive snaps in a Week 12 game against Mississippi State, having to step up after Missouri's top two rotational players at the position became unavailable. He recorded six total tackles, along with half a sack in that game.



That showing was built on the preparation Hopkins had put in on the practice group all season, according to Drinkwitz.

"Daeden Hopkins, I thought, played really, really well," Drinkwitz said following the Mississippi State game. "He's a guy that's really benefited from his time with the ‘show’ (scout) team, but also his time — we bring him up every Wednesday for third downs, and brought him up last week because we knew Langden (Kitchen) was dinged up. And he really loves his craft, he works on his craft, he's got a really bright future."

That "bright future" could come as soon as 2026 for Hopkins. Edge rusher is one of the most intriuging positions on Missouri's depth chart, with the Tigers losing both of their starters from 2025, Zion Young and Damon Wilson II.



Missouri added five different transfers at the position. Darris Smith and Langden Kitchen stand out as two returners with some of the most experience out of the whole group. But the middle of the depth chart is a mystery, with most of the transfers having plenty of potential without much playing time.

This could open the door for Hopkins to earn a significant role in his second year. With a year in Missouri's conditioning program to fill out now under his belt, he should be even closer to being able to make the most out of his lanky, 6-foot-6, 237 pound frame.

Dante McClellan, linebacker

The former composite four-star prospect was a constant on special teams throughout the 2025 season, but showed early skills on defense in three non-conference appearances. He started his career by grabbing an interception and returning it 83 yards for a touchdown in Week 1.



On 52 total defensive snaps on the year, he recorded seven total tackles.

The 6-foot-1, 216-pound Ohio native is a versatile defender, having the skillset to play as a blitzer, and also play effectively in pass coverage. His rangy traits could be key to him working his way into the rotation at middle linebacker.



That position will undoubtedly be led by Auburn transfer Robert Woodyard Jr., but McClellan should have the chance to compete with junior Jeremiah Beasley for playing time in the rotation.

Shaun Terry, wide receiver

Aug 6, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Shaun Terry II (8) gets ready for another receving rep during a fall camp practice at Mizzou Athletic Training Complex. | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSi

After only appearing in 17 snaps in 2025, Terry should have the opportunity to earn more playing time in 2026. Last season, he was the third slot receiver on the depth chart. In 2026, however, he will likely be the second option behind transfer Cayden Lee, a two-year starter at Ole Miss.

Lee's playmaking ability at all levels of the field will make him a key part of the offense. But, if Terry can continue to prove himself in the offseason program, he could earn opportunities for himself too.

"He's had an unbelievable offseason so far," Drinkwitz said of Terry in a press conference ahead of the team's first spring practice. "I'm really excited about him."

Read more: Why Eli Drinkwitz is 'Really Excited' About Shaun Terry II in 2026

The 5-11, 175-pound Ohio native could also see the field as a return specialist, where Missouri is looking to replace Kevin Coleman Jr. In high school, Terry recorded 385 yards on kick returns, along with 324 yards and three touchdowns on punts.

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