6 Mizzou Players Who Could Earn More Playing Time in Gator Bowl

One clear benefit that non-playoff bowl games still hold is the opportunity for unproven players to see some more playing time. Though Missouri isn't treating the Gator Bowl as "tryouts," injuries and early transfer declarations are expected to open up some room for younger players to get to the field.

Two starters were added to the injury report ahead of this game, with tight end Brett Norfleet and linebacker Josiah Trotter undergoing minor procedures shortly after the conclusion of the regular season. Nine other players have announced plans to enter the transfer portal, including two who would've been expected to start in the bowl game.

Here's a look at six first or second-year players who should earn more opportunities for the Tigers against No. 19 Virginia in the Gator Bowl.

QB Matt Zollers

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Matt Zollers runs out of the tunnel ahead of the Missouri matchup against Texas A&M at Faurot Field. | Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

Well duh.



Shortly after it was announced that starting quarterback Beau Pribula planned to enter the transfer portal, Drinkwitz wasted no time to officially announce true freshman Matt Zollers as the team's starter for the Gator Bowl.

Pribula transferring forces Missouri to make a decision at quarterback. That decision will depend on how confident the program is in Zollers' development, plus how far they think he is from reaching that potential.

Missouri recruited Zollers to be the "future" of the quarterback position for the program. What he did in his two starts and four other appearances as a true freshman likely didn't change that faith. Nor should what he does in the Gator Bowl.



"We really were adamant throughout spring, throughout the summer, and even in fall camp, to really focus on three spots to make sure that Matt was getting developed because we knew he was the future of the program as a quarterback position," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said before Zollers made his first start against Texas A&M. "But the future is now. I think it's important for us not to put too high of expectations on that."

Missouri probably already has its mind made up as to what route it will take at quarterback for 2026. The Gator Bowl, in all likelihood, won't change that decision.



But, the matchup for Zollers against Virginia is still an important test for one last check of where he's at after his first season. Especially after having nine days to prepare as the unquestioned starter and nearly a month to study the opponent, a much better situation than when he was thrust in as the starter in the most important stretch of SEC play after Pribula went down with an injury in Week 9.

WRs DaMarion Fowlkes, Shaun Terry II

Aug 6, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers freshman wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes (11) extends to catch a ball during a receiving drill at Mizzou Athletic Training Complex. | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSi

Wide receiver is the position where Missouri has taken the most hits through the transfer portal so far, with three different receivers announcing plans to depart this offseason. That includes two who were in the top four of the depth chart — Joshua Manning and Marquis Johnson. That would've opened the door for redshirt freshman James Madison II to earn significant playing time for the second time in his career, but he also announced plans to enter the portal.

Missouri will most likely lean on seniors Xavier Loyd and Logan Muckey, but true freshmen Shaun Terry II and DaMarion Fowlkes could also see some opportunities.

While true freshman Donovan Olugbode was a clear candidate to be a threat on Day 1, his two classmates in the position room are more developmental projects.



Fowlkes, a four-star prospect, flashed his speed in the return game this season, averaging 26.6 yards on seven kick returns. He also returned three punts for 29 yards. In the Gator Bowl, he could provide the speed that will be missed from Johnson.

For Terry, also a four-star prospect, there's more roadblocks. He's listed on the depth chart as a slot receiver, where Missouri's leading receiver, Kevin Coleman Jr., will hold down the fort. With limited options in the receiver room though, he still could see the field for the fourth time this season. He's caught one pass for nine yards in three appearances.

TEs Jude James, Gavin Hoffman

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers tight end Jude James misses a catch in the Missouri matchup against Texas A&M at Faurot Field. | Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

With Norfleet out, Missouri will have to look elsewhere in both the blocking and receiving game.



Expect redshirt freshman Jude James to be Missouri's main receiving option at tight end. Junior Jordon Harris has been a primary blocking option all season, while redshirt senior Vince Brown II could earn some more playin time to help Harris in that area.

James was a standout throughout the offseason program and earned a role that increased throughout the season, mostly sharing the field with Norfleet in two tight end sets. James caught six passes for 81 yards this season.

If any tight end earns receiving opportunities beyond James, it will likely be redshirt freshman Gavin Hoffman, who transferred from Iowa ahead of the season. He appeared on just 15 snaps in his first season with the Tigers.

LB Jeremiah Beasley

Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Beasley (18) lines up against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the second half at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Trotter being out leaves a huge hole in the middle of the Missouri defense. According to the depth chart for the regular season for Missouri, senior Khalil Jacobs would be the starter behind Trotter. Though Jacobs' best trait is his blitzing ability, he has developed into a more well-rounded linebacker in his final season.

If Missouri looks to go deeper though, sophomore Jeremiah Beasley would make the most sense.



Beasley has appeared in all 12 games so far this season, taking an average of 22.8 snaps across those games. The former four-star prospect recorded 17 tackles and forced a fumble across those appearances. He could contribute in defending both the pass and run against Virginia.

