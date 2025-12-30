Mizzou LT Jayven Richardson to Enter Transfer Portal, Per Report

Missouri left tackle Jayven Richardson will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Friday, per Chris Hummer. Richardson started in two games and appeared in 10 this season for the Tigers.

Richardson's two starts came when starter Cayden Green went down with injury. His starts came against South Carolina and UMass, both of which resulted in wins for the Tigers. His primary opponent against the Gamecocks was Bryan Thomas Jr., who could be selected in the 2026 NFL draft.



The former JUCO left tackle played 197 snaps this season and finished the year with a 61.4 overall Pro Football Focus grade. In Richardson's first year with the Tigers, the 2024 season, he appeared in six games and played 69 snaps.



Richardson was formerly a three-star composite JUCO prospect in the 2024 class from Hutchinson Community College. He was ranked No. 22 overall and third among all offensive tackles. He was recruited by a plethora of Power 4 schools, including Auburn, Illinois, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Mississippi State and others. Richardson is a native of Gonzalez, Louisiana.



With the Tigers losing Richardson, Missouri is down its two second-string offensive tackles from the 2025 season. Johnny Williams IV, a former West Virginia transfer, entered the portal on Tuesday morning, the same day that Richardson did. Both were brought in for competition at the tackle positions and Missouri's staff will now have to add more once the portal window opens.



The losses of Richardson and Williams, along with freshman offensive guard Henry Fenuku on Dec. 18, will cause the Tigers to make the offensive line a priority. That was always going to be the case, with the Tigers losing right tackle Keagen Trost and center Connor Tollison, but now more than ever Missouri will need depth and new starters on the offensive front five.

The transfer portal window opens on Jan. 2 and is open for a 15-day span.

