Alabama QB Ty Simpson Could Pose a Major Threat to Mizzou's Defense
It's no secret that the Missouri Tigers have a big matchup in their hands in Week 7 when the Alabama Crimson Tide come to town. Their game last year didn't go well in Alabama's favor and some new personnel for the Crimson Tide are going to make it even harder to win at home.
Most importantly, a new quarterback is throwing passes for Alabama. Junior Ty Simpson has exploded onto the national quarterback scene with his efficiency, accuracy and ability to extend plays so far this season. He's emerged as one of the better quarterbacks in the country and will pose a threat to the Missouri defense in a variety of ways.
"His ability to make off-schedule plays, maneuver in the pocket, be accurate with the football," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Tuesday. "There's zero doubt he knows how to attack Cover 2. He does a really good job at that."
Simpson specifically has done a good job against zone-dominant defenses so far this season. Their most recent win over Vanderbilt is a good example of that, going for 341 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
He has a knack for finding holes in zone defenses and simply getting his receivers the ball. His ball placement for many of those throws was superb.
"They were able to kind of pick apart the Cover 2 in second-and-long situations," Drinkwitz said. "Ty was making some throws that were pretty incredible.”
The Commodore defense specifically had no answer for Simpson. The zone defense didn't work, but they also struggled to contain him when they threw other looks at the Alabama offense.
"He was able to get the ball out quickly and get it on the sideline a few times on us, and I thought was effective that way," Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said on Wednesday.
Simpson's decision-making, for the most part, has been impressive this season. He turned the ball over once against Vanderbilt, which is his only turnover on the season so far.
He has the time to make these good decisions because of his offensive line. He's been sacked eight times this season, four of which came against the Commodores.
For the most part, his pocket protection has been sound. He has the help of star left tackle Kadyn Proctor and center Parker Brailsford to do that for him, allowing him to have the choice to step back and pass, or to take off and run.
"[They] kept the pocket clean, gave him time and space, and when we did have a free rusher, he was able to evade and extend," Lea said. "I thought he was really good when he was able to extend to find the second-level routes that you can catch and run when you're in zone."
Missouri's secondary has been streaky in terms of defending talented quarterbacks this season, regardless of the scheme or coverage they run. Against teams like Kansas, their zone was exploited. At the same time, the Tigers let up deep balls in man coverage against South Carolina.
There was an emphasis in the secondary during Missouri's bye week, which they are coming off of, heading into its matchup with the Crimson Tide.
"We've given up a lot of explosive passes in some of our zone stuff," Drinkwitz said. "So trying to make improvements to our zone distribution."
Missouri and Alabama kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday.