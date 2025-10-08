Why Drinkwitz Thinks Alabama is 'Totally Different' From Week 1 Loss
In the post-Nick-Saban era, Alabama football has become a lightning rod for extreme reactions. Especially after upset losses.
The Crimson Tide began their season with one of those stunning losses, falling 31-17 to Florida State. Like they were last season, most people on social media were ready to pick up the claim that the Kalen DeBoer era is a failure. The Tide dropped from No. 8 to No. 21 in the AP Poll after that loss.
Six weeks later though, Alabama is back to spot No. 8 and set to face No. 14 Missouri. The Crimson Tide have gone undefeated in that span, a stretch highlighted by picking up two wins over ranked Southeastern Conference opponents.
Because of this improvement, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz doesn't see Florida State's gameplan as a "blueprint" of how to beat Alabama.
"I think the biggest thing is to watch the jump from Week 1 to Weeks 2,3, 4 and they’re really not even the same team," Drinkwitz said in a press conference Tuesday.
Since the loss in Week 1, Alabama has found explosion in the pass game, consistenty in its rushing attack and a defensive identity.
As is no surprise for a DeBoer-led offense, the passing game is the core of Alabama's offense.
In Week 1, starting quarterback Ty Simpson completed 53.5% of his passes for 254 yards. Since then, he's averaged a completion rate of 80.5% and 306 yards.
Simpson, a redshirt junior, is in his first season as Alabama's starter, taking over for Jalen Milroe. But Drinkwitz sees the poise of a savvy vet out of the former five-star prospect.
"The quarterback makes very good decisions, not easily deceived with disguise, unaffected by pressure, ability to escape," Drinkwitz said of Simpson. "If we play zone, he’s going to pick us apart. If we blitz, he’s going to stand in there and identify the one-on-one matchup and take it."
Simpson has been able to spread the ball around, too — six different Alabama wide receivers have already eclipsed 100 yards on the season. Simpson's top target so far has been Germie Bernard, who's tallied 396 yards on 21 receptions so far this season. Alabama's average of 325.4 passing yards per game is the second-most in the conference.
"Their wide receivers are electric with their ability to utilize space, winning man-to-man and vertically down the field," Drinkwitz said.
Alabama's receiving core presents a diverse threat that will be a challenge for what has been a porous Missouri secondary. The Tigers allowed eight pass completions of 15 yards or more against South Carolina.
Improving in that area was a top focus for Missouri during the bye last week.
"We’ve given up a lot of explosive passes in some of our zone," Drinkwitz said. "So trying to make improvements to our zone distribution."
Bernard poses a deep threat, and so do both sophomore Ryan Williams and Miami transfer Isaiah Horton.
Williams' start to the season hasn't been as dominant as his debut in college football last year, as he's struggled with drops. He's also made the switch from primarily playing in the boundary, to mostly playing in the slot this year. Against Wisconsin though, Williams caught five receptions for 165 yards.
Meanwhile, Horton's 6-foot-4, 208-pound frame makes him a physical deep-threat. He's caught 18 passes for 236 yards so far.
While Alabama passing attack was able to find its groove immediately after Week 1, the run game has taken a little bit longer for the Crimson Tide to find. Against Wisconsin and Georgia, Alabama's running backs averaged just 60.5 yards across the two games.
Against Georgia, the Crimson Tide even got so creative to have offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor take a carry on a third down.
That stunted development in the run game was largely due to the absence of starting running back Jam Miller, who missed the first three games of the season with an upper-body injury. After only gaining 46 yards on 16 carries against Georgia, Miller broke out against Vanderbilt, rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
That was aided by Alabama's offensive scheme, along with the physicality of its offensive line. The average size of a starter on the Crimson Tide's offensive line is 6'5, 327.6 lbs.
“I think they do a lot of shifts and motion to try to create, uncover gaps, or find a weak support player," Drinkwitz said. "If you’re weak in support against that offensive line, that’s a tough out. They’re really big and physical."
On the defensive side of the ball, Alabama has also been able to be more efficient in stopping the run after a slow start in that department. The Crimson Tide gave up an average of 225 rushing yards to Georgia and Florida State, but held Vanderbilt to just 136. In the final three quarters, Vanderbilt managed just 22 yards on the ground.
But just like the Alabama passing attack will be the best test yet for Missouri's secondary, the Missouri rushing attack will be the best test yet for Alabama's defense. Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy currently leads the country with 730 rushing yards on 130 carries.
"Does a really nice job of making either the first guy miss or breaking the tackle," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said of Hardy this week. "And then when he’s out in space, he can create the explosive play... any great run team, when they’re committed to running the football, it’s like body blows in a boxing match."
Though Hardy is viewed as a candidate for the Heisman Trophy, Drinkwitz is still looking to see the ULM transfer prove it in his second SEC game.
"Honestly, we'll find out this week," Drinkwitz said of Hardy. "He's done it his whole career, but the challenge is continuing to grow this week."
The test against Alabama on Saturday will be a true 'find out' moment for not just Hardy, but Missouri as a whole. A win puts the Tigers in the conversation not only as a contender for a spot in the SEC Championship game, but also for a bid in the College Football Playoff.
It won't be easy though, as, clearly, the sky is much brighter in Alabama than initially assumed after Week 1.