All Things Mizzou Podcast: Bye Week Stock Report
The No. 11 Missouri Tigers will take a needed bye week in Week 5 of the season after narrowly escaping with a win over Vanderbilt to open SEC play in Week 4.
Missouri's struggles in 2024 have not been limited to the Vanderbilt win. The offense has failed to find its rythym and the defense has let up numerous explosvie plays. But there's still plenty of reason to have faith in the Tigers.
Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps took the bye week to recap their thoughts on the Vanderbilt win and take stock of some key players so far this season on the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Amazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a sophomore at the University of Missouri studying journalism and psychology. He joined MissouriOnSI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.
Michael Stamps is a sophomore at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MissouriOnSI since 2023 and joined the football staff in 2024. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.
