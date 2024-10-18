All Things Mizzou Podcast: Previewing Auburn
The No. 19 Missouri Tigers look to earn their first SEC win in nearly a month Saturday, hosting the Auburn Tigers for the University's 113th annual Homecoming game.
To preview the Tigers' only home game of October, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps discuss the impact of two season-ending injuries for Missouri's defense, Auburn's offensive weapons and young defensive secondary.
Missouri will kick off against Auburn Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. at Faurot Field.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a sophomore at the University of Missouri studying journalism and psychology. He joined MissouriOnSI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.
Michael Stamps is a sophomore at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MissouriOnSI since 2023 and joined the football staff in 2024. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.
Follow MissouriOnSI on...
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Drinkwitz Confident in Mizzou After Response to Texas A&M Loss
Mizzou Defense Needs to Follow Assignments and Trust Defensive Unit
Drinkwitz Confident in Mizzou After Response to Texas A&M Loss