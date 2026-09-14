Anniversary Celebration: 100 Iconic Moments at Mizzou's Memorial Stadium

We have reached 100 years of Memorial Stadium’s existence, which has included events that triggered emotions ranging from pure joy to heartbreak, bewilderment, disbelief, panic, love, hate and, considering the ups and downs that Missouri football can bring, many more.

Missouri is celebrating its 100th anniversary at the stadium against Troy on Saturday by donning throwback jerseys and honoring its 1960 team that was recently awarded the National Championship from that season.

I’m celebrating it by walking you through 100 of the most memorable moments to occur at the stadium, sorted out into the following categories. Note that this list is NOT a top-to-bottom ranking; the numbers are merely there to keep track of the count.

Rivalry games

Non-rivalry, but still cool games

Standout plays and performances

Heroics

Heartbreakers

Goodbyes

Record-setters

Antics

Non-football

Stadium significance

Hasn’t happened yet

No. 100

While I did my very best to dig through the history books, please remember that I am indeed one-fifth the age of Memorial Stadium. But above all, please enjoy. This was a blast to put together.

Rivalries

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Logan Muckey (82) celebrates with mascot Truman the Tiger after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Mizzou beats Kansas 42-31 in 2025 in return of the Border War



2. Mizzou beats Nebraska in 2003 to end a 24-game losing streak against the Huskers, and fans tear down the goal post



3. Mizzou beats No. 10 Nebraska 27-13 in 1939 for its first win over a ranked team



4. Mizzou beats Nebraska 13-12 in 1973 thanks to Tony Gillick intercepting a two-point conversion attempt with 1:00 left. Nebraska stomped Mizzou 62-0 the year before.



5. Mizzou stomps Nebraska 41-24 in 2005

Oct 23, 2010; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers players and fans celebrate their win over the Oklahoma Sooners at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers defeated the Sooners 36-27. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6. Mizzou beats Oklahoma 36-27 in 2010

- Fans packed the College Gameday set beforehand and paraded the goal posts to Harpo’s after



7. Mizzou beats Oklahoma 44-10 in 1969

- After going down 10-0, the Tigers scored 44 straight, making for the biggest margin of victory against OU in program history



8. Mizzou shuts out and beats Oklahoma 10-0 1983

9. Mizzou beats Oklahoma State 35-28 in overtime in the 1996 Homecoming game

- This is how you do Homecoming.



10. Mizzou beats Iowa State 6-5 off a last-minute kick in 1972, earning a bid to the Fiesta Bowl

Non-rivalry but still cool games

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Several Missouri Tigers players after the win over the Florida Gators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

11. Mizzou beats Florida 24-23 in OT in 2021 to become bowl eligible

- Game-winning two-point conversion. This helped Missouri reach its first bowl game under Eli Drinkwitz. The Tigers have since made five consecutive bowl games, including the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl.



12. Mizzou vs Vanderbilt 2024, Blake Craig misses three kicks but hits game-winner

- Vanderbilt kicker Brock Taylor missed a 31-yard chip shot to tie the game with seconds left. That remains his only miss of his 20 career attempts from within 40 yards.



13. Unranked Mizzou upsets No. 4 SMU in 1948



14. Mizzou beats Kentucky for its first SEC win in 2012



15. Sarah Fuller becomes the first woman to play in a Power Conference game, suiting up as Vanderbilt’s kicker as Mizzou beat the Commodores 41-0

Nov 28, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) on the field for warm ups before the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

16. Mizzou vs Tennessee 2015 — the first game at Memorial Stadium since the 2015 protests



17. Mizzou beats Air Force in 1959 for first televised win , according to former player and grad Russ Sloan



18. Don Faurot beats William Jewell 39-0 in first game as Missouri head coach



19. Mizzou beats Delaware State 79-0 in 2016 for its largest margin of victory in program history

Plays and performances

Missouri quarterback #16 Brad Smith (16) fights his way for yardage against Troy defenders on Thursday September 9, 2004 in Troy, Ala. Troymissouri21 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

20. Brad Smith catches a touchdown on a trick play against Nebraska in 2003



21. Brad Smith throws for 234 yards, rushes for 246 against Nebraska in 2005



22. Martin Rucker’s fake field goal to put the cherry on top of a blowout win over Nebraska in 2007

- I stand by Missouri for running up the score here. It’s not like this was a buy game.



23. Ahmad Hardy rushes for 300 yards against Mississippi State

24. Then-backup QB Chase Daniel leads Mizzou to beat Iowa State in 2005

- In retrospect, this feels like when the next big hero gets teased in the post-credit scene of a Marvel Movie.

25. Crossett nailed a game-winning field goal to seal the victory in that game, after which the entire team ran to the 25-yard line in honor of former teammate Aaron O’Neal, who died that July.



26. T.J. Moe’s 68-yard game-winning touchdown against San Diego State (The Moe Miracle)



27. Danario Alexander’s 13-reception, 214-yard performance against Baylor in 2009

Sep 17, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) celebrates with teammates after returning a punt for a touchdown during the first half against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

28. Luther Burden III punt-return touchdown against Abilene Christian in his third game with MU

- Could also make an argument for his two-touchdown performance in his collegiate debut against Louisiana Tech. Feels like it was a confirming moment for everyone that knew how special he was going to be.



29. The final 3:30 of Mizzou vs. Oklahoma 2024

- This serves as a pretty solid microcosm for lots of Mizzou football games the past few years. Relatively slow and predictable for the first 45 minutes, followed by complete chaos in the final 15.



30. Cody Schrader racks up 321 all-purpose yards against Tennessee.

31. Eli Drinkwitz tells Josh Heupel “We stand on business, Josh.”

- One of, if not the, swaggiest Drink moment.

Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader (7) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

32. Jeremy Maclin 202 all-purpose yards, three touchdowns against Kansas State in his final game at Memorial Stadium.



33. Harrison Mevis hits a game-winning field goal as time expires against Arkansas in 2020

- This game ended with a 50-48 score. Arkansas had a 33-23 lead entering the fourth quarter. Connor Bazelak had 380 yards but no touchdowns — Tyler Badie and Larry Rountree III rushed for five. 78 of Badie’s 79 yards were in the fourth quarter.

34. Markus Golden scares the Toledo quarterback for a fumble-six

- I, too, would be scared if Markus Golden was barreling toward me at full speed with intentions of hitting me.



35. Brady Cook’s touchdown and Luther Burden’s two-point conversion to beat Arkansas in their last game at Faurot Field.



36. The Ahmad Hardy elevated, backward touchdown vs South Carolina

- Mind-blowing. How on earth did he do that? Get fired up.

Sep 6, 2014; Toledo, OH, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Donavin Newsom (25) and defensive lineman Markus Golden (33) react after a play against the Toledo Rockets during the first quarter at Glass Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

37. Justin Gage posts 236 yards, two touchdowns against Baylor in 2001



38. Chase Coffman’s Air-Jordan touchdown against Colorado in 2006.

- Coffman gave Colorado endless trouble. He had six touchdowns in four games against the Buffs. That doesn’t make up for the fifth down, but it’s worth something, right?



39. Henry Josey’s 68-yard touchdown against Murray St in first game back from surgery

- Josey during this play is one of the fastest any player has ever looked.



40. Jamal Roberts’ game-sealing touchdown run vs Kansas in 2025

Heroics

Oct 19, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws a pass during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

41. Brady Cook's return from the hospital against Auburn in 2024 homecoming game



42. Gahn McGaffie’s game-opening kick-return touchdown against Oklahoma in 2010

- Electric.



43. Henry Josey games Texas A&M in 2013 for the SEC East title



44. Harrison Mevis' game-winning kick, and the subsequent field rush against Kansas State in 2023

The Missouri celebration begins after Harrison Mevis's game-winning field goal during a game against Kansas State at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

45. Adam Roland wears the jersey of his grandfather, Johnny Roland, on senior night.



46. Oklahoma kicker Dick Favor misses game-tying extra point at homecoming in 1939, MU wins.

- You could say he did the Tigers quite the favor. Sorry for the bad pun — regretting it already.



47. Marquis Johnson catches a touchdown in the opening drive of the 2025 season which was also his first game since the death of his mother



48. Brady Cook poses with the crowd after Senior Night win over Florida in 2023

Heartbreakers

Oct 26, 2013; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers kicker Andrew Baggett (99) kicks a point after as wide receiver L'Damian Washington (2) holds during the first half of the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

49. Andrew Baggett missed field goal against South Carolina in 2013

- Talk about a crowd zapped of its energy



50. Loss to Kansas in 1960 to rob Missouri of the National Title (kinda)

- So, Missouri was since awarded this title. Still, this game is of importance.

51. Flea Kicker loss to Nebraska in 1997

- To the younger generation: if you don’t know this, look up a video— it’ll be better than me explaining it in writing



52. The fifth down against No. 1 Colorado in 1990

- Maybe the most justifiable reason for anger after a loss in football history (yes, even more justifiable than Western Michigan fans to begin the 2026 season).



53. Mizzou loses to Colorado 33-31 in 1992

- This was first night game at Memorial Stadium and Missouri’s first home game against Colorado since the fifth down



54. Mizzou vs. Iowa State 1991

- Mizzou throws an interception on a two-point conversion, loses by 1 point to Iowa State. Wow, the 90s were a tough time to be a Mizzou fan.

Oct 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) readies for the snap against the Georgia Bulldogs during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

55. Mizzou vs Alabama 2025

56. Mizzou vs LSU 2023

57. Mizzou vs Georgia 2022

58. Mizzou vs Kentucky 2018

- These aren’t necessarily heartbreaks, but rather the “almosts” of recent MU history. Missouri knocked on the door of being a top SEC program and nearly walked in. Overall good signs, but still fell just short. It’s incredible that Missouri lost the Kentucky game.

59. Missouri loses to Kentucky in 2022

- MU linebacker Will Norris tackled Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow after Goodfellow scrambled to get a punt off following a botched snap. Norris was flagged for roughing the kicker, and Missouri lost the game. The NCAA enacted a rule change the next season that would have protected Norris if already in place.

Nov 5, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Keidron Smith (1) dives for a loose ball over Missouri Tigers wide receiver Tauskie Dove (1) during the fourth quarter at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

60. Mizzou loses to Notre Dame in 1983 as kicker Brad Burditt missed a potential game-winning 39-yarder, one of just two missed kicks from within 40 yards his entire career.



61. Mizzou loses to 35-34 to Wisconsin in 1984

- Wisconsin blocked two punts and scored 28 unanswered in the fourth to take a 35-28 lead. Missouri scored a touchdown with less than 1:30 remaining, only for wideout George Shorthose to drop the two-point conversion and end the game in a loss.

Goodbyes

Nov 21, 2015; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Gary Pinkel leaves the field after the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Faurot Field. Tennessee won the game 19-8. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

62. Don Faurot gets carried off the field after beating Kansas 15-13 in 1956

- Has an argument for the best game in Missouri history.



63. Dan Devine beats Kansas in his final game (1970)



64. Gary Pinkel’s emotional goodbye after 2015 loss to Arkansas

Record-setters

December 29, 2008; San Antonio, TX, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Chase Daniels (10) during halftime against the Northwestern Wildcats in the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Missouri beat Northwestern 30-23. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

65. Jeremy Maclin inducted into Mizzou Ring of Honor in 2023

- Not a record setter but this needed to be included somewhere on the list.



66. Drew Lock’s seven touchdowns, 521 yards through the air vs Missouri State in 2017



67. Devin West’s 319 rushing yards against Kansas in 1998



68. Chase Daniel throws an 80-yard touchdown to Jeremy Maclin to set the Mizzou all-time passing yards record

69. Marcus Murphy’s kickoff return TD vs SD State in 2014 to break Maclin’s record



70. Shane Ray’s two fourth-quarter sacks against Kentucky to set single-season MU record



71. Brad Smith’s five rushing touchdowns against Texas Tech

- Smith and his teams are all over this list. Do not forget how good he was.



72. Roger Wehrli sets school record with three interceptions in game against Oklahoma State in 1968

Stadium Significance

Sep 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A military flyover is performed prior to the game between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

73. The first game at Memorial Stadium: a 1926 0-0 tie against Tulane

74. Mizzou vs Washington University in 1926 for the first win at Memorial Stadium

75. 1928 loss to Drake for the first home loss at Memorial Stadium.

- Two seasons without a home loss. Nice.



76. When the Rock M was built by students in 1927, using the leftover rocks from the construction of the stadium



77. Missouri beats Oregon in the first game that the field was named Faurot Field (1972)

78. Big Eight Conference coaches approved a statement including the following: "Big Eight Conference football coaches wanted to report that the football field at the University of Missouri is a detriment to the home and visiting teams and takes away from the integrity of the game played on such a field."

- This didn’t happen at the stadium, but it’s about the stadium so it’s worthy of mention.



79. Mizzou vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff, marking the first game at Memorial Stadium with the new North End Zone

Antics

Sep 1, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock (3) talks to team mates on the sidelines during the game against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Missouri won 51-14. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

80. Carter Arey kicks the ball at the Jayhawk sideline during the 2025 MU-KU game

- Perhaps the single greatest thing a fan has ever done during a game. Blows any streaker out of the water.



81. One of the loudest expletive chants I’ve ever heard in my life



82. Nick Rodriguez goes in the crowd after the border war win in 2025

83. Drew Lock has a horse…

- Either this, Travis Kelce’s “You gotta fight for your right to partaaaaayyyyy” or the 2015 Royals’ obsession with Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen” is the most popular Missouri sports-based chant of the 21st century. You couldn’t go a day without hearing the Lock rhyme at its peak, at least as a then-preteen living in Lock’s hometown.



84. Drew Lock drinks the (maybe) water bottle



85. When I saw then-Mizzou basketball center Josh Gray shirtless, wearing his horse mask in the crowd against Murray State in 2024

- This was before most students were aware of Gray’s horse gimmick, making for one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen in a crowd.

Mizzou basketball center Josh Gray wears a horse mask in the crowd of a Mizzou football game | Killian Wright/Missouri Tigers On SI

86. Nebraska fans prank by changing the Rock M to Rock N in 1957, and Nebraska loses the next day

- Creative, gutsy prank, but backfired in the worst way possible.



87. Spider Burke returns to the sidelines in 1977 after 23-year absence



88. When Truman the Tiger literally parachuted onto the field in 2023

- There needs to be some serious conversations on where Truman sits in the all-time mascot ranking.



89. Naeshaun Montgomery, others sleeping in the locker room during 2026 fall camp

Non-Football

Sep 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; American singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow is seen during a break in the game between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

90. The Rolling Stones perform at Memorial as part of their 1994 tour

- Some of you know affinity toward The Rolling Stones — this may rank as the No. 1 moment on the list I wish I was here for.



91. Sheryl Crow sings the national anthem to open 2026 season



92. When they added a Shakespeares to the concessions area

- Pizza Tree is better, but this is cool nonetheless.



93. When the Board of Curators, MU administration, Drinkwitz and more cut the ribbon at renovated Memorial Stadium.

94. When Mark Mitchell announced his commitment to Mizzou during the stadium tour

- This has a chance to be nothing, but until proven otherwise, deserves a spot on the list. Pandemonium.



95. When the press box was expanded to include 50 seats in 1949

- I probably wouldn’t be here without that.



96. First Roar being a thing that happens



97. Mizzou track and field’s final meet at Memorial Stadium (Missouri Intercollegiate 1982)

Hasn’t happened… yet

98. Ahmad Hardy’s potential return to a home crowd

- Bonus points if “Many Men” is played as his intro music. Even more bonus points if they let him ride out on a horse.



99. Mizzou celebrates the 100th anniversary game, honors 1960 National Champions

100. Whatever your personal favorite memory is. Maybe it’s in the stands with your family. Maybe it’s your first-ever Mizzou game. Maybe it’s the first time you chanted Mr. Brightside in the student section. There have been countless unforgettable moments at Memorial Stadium, but the one you remember most is probably about how you felt during it, rather than what you saw on the gridiron.

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