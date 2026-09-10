It's been 21 years since Missouri football last crossed the border and entered Jayhawk territory. Twenty-six since the last time Missouri left the town as victor.

There are a heck of a lot more eyes on the upcoming matchup than there was in either of Missouri or Kansas’ Week 1 games. There’s also a heck of a lot more noise, history, emotions and century-old bloodshed. Yes, bloodshed.

“This week really, for us, is not really about that,” Drinkwitz said. … “Our guys want to play, but we got to make sure that we understand how to execute on the road. I'm way more concerned with handling noise and handling travel — playing on a Friday night — I'm way more concerned about that than whether or not our guys want to play in the game.”

“There's not going to be this magic new 'Rocky' speech that comes up before the game, and our guys get amped up because of the past history,” Drinkwitz added.



Although it seems the players won’t be, fans may hype themselves up by reciting Carl Weathers' speech as Apollo Creed in “Rocky III:” “There is no tomorrow!”



In a way, there is no tomorrow. If coach Eli Drinkwitz, quarterback Austin Simmons and the rest of the Tigers don't beat Kansas on Friday, they'll have to wait six more years before getting another shot at it — the programs won't square off again until 2031 and won't play in Lawrence until 2032. A loss would mean the War Drum, which the Tigers won in last season’s matchup, would remain in Lawrence for the next five years.

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks at the scoreboard in the Missouri matchup against Mississippi State at Faurot Field. | Cal Tobias/MissouriOnSI

“In order to do that, we're going to have to defend the run,” Drinkwitz said, elaborating on how the game will be won by focusing on the gridiron rather than the antics surrounding it. “We're going to have to handle, contain the quarterback. We're going to have to handle pressure defensively. We're going to have to see multiple coverage looks. Quarterbacks are going to have to decipher through that, which we haven't seen so far. We're going to have to protect the quarterback way better than we did last week. We're going to have to rush the ball with much more effectiveness.”

What Challenges does Kansas’ Offense Present to Mizzou?

Take it from MU safety Santana Banner, who was asked a similar question Tuesday.

“I wouldn't say anything stands out in particular,” Banner said. “I mean, they're a college football team. They're in the way of our goal: that we want to make it to the playoffs. That's all I see it as.”

Even if Banner's statement rings true and nothing sticks out about the Kansas offense, it’s worth examining.

First-year starter Isaiah Marshall impressed in his season debut against Long Island after winning the starting job over senior Cole Ballard in camp. Marshall threw for 246 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 14 of 19 passes in his first game as a full-time starter. He also rushed for 49 yards on seven carries.

Sep 4, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) runs the ball against the LIU Sharks during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Southfield, Michigan, product is the first of a few dual-threat quarterbacks Missouri’s defense will play this year. While he’s not the first mobile quarterback the Tigers have played since Drinkwitz’s arrival, he needs to be defended differently than quarterbacks of similar molds.

“You have to play two plays within a play,” Drinkwitz said. “There's no magic answer to it… There was a couple years ago we played a quarterback that we said, ‘Hey, if he throws it to beat us. We'll be okay with that, but we're not going to let him scramble to beat us.’ But that's not really what you can do with (Marshall). So we're going to have to be disciplined. We're going to have to rush the quarterback and play pass coverage, and then utilize our pass rush lanes. We'll see how it plays out.”

That strategy has worked for the Tigers on occasion. They beat Thomas Castellanos and No. 24 Boston College in 2024 by making forcing him to air it out, leading to two interceptions and just 16 rushing yards. The thwarting of Arkansas and former starting quarterback Taylen Green in both 2024 and 2025 worked as well — Green threw 35 passes for a total of 229 yards and no touchdowns in the first matchup, and himself and KJ Jackson combined for 30 passes for a total of 185 passing yards in 2025. Both games were Missouri victories.

There's also examples of the strategy backfiring — look at Marcel Reed's 221 passing yard, two-touchdown performance in the beatdown win last season or LaNoriss Sellers' five-touchdown explosion in South Carolina's victory over Missouri in 2024.

Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Missouri Tigers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If Missouri’s defense is able to force Marshall to air it out, he’s got a few quality weapons to help land his performance land on the right side of recent history of such scenarios.

Buffalo transfer wideout Nik McMillan seems to be Marshall’s favorite target and is likely the best receiver the Tigers will face in their nonconference slate. McMillan had six receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown in his Jayhawk debut and racked up nearly 1,000 yards a season ago at Buffalo.

There’s also Tate Nagy, son of former Chiefs offensive coordinator and Bears head coach Matt Nagy, who can do a lot with the ball in his hands. He scored a touchdown in Week 1. Cam Pickett leads all Jayhawk returners in 2025 receiving yards and is a viable option, but is now a game-time decision to play due to a leg injury, per Pete Thamel. Middle Tennessee transfer Nahzae Cox is listed as the starter in the slot.

A trio of tailbacks, Dylan Edwards, Yasin Willis and Micah Johnson, lead the Jayhawk rushing attack. Willis seems to be the lead option on the ground, while Edwards provides a potentially explosive change of pace on the outside and in the receiving game.

Kansas’ offense, which is play-called by associate head coach Andy Kotelnicki, is a rather difficult one to defend. At the same time, it’s simple for the Jayhawks. Drinkwitz is familiar with Kotelnicki’s work, as the now-Jayhawk assistant served as offensive coordinator at Penn State while former Missouri QB Beau Pribula was with the program.

Kansas football associate head coach Andy Kotelnicki talks to players during fall camp practice on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think he's got a really complex-looking schematics that's very difficult on defense, but it's pretty easy for his quarterback and for his offensive players, which I think is the hallmark of a really good coordinator; is when you can make multiple pictures look really difficult to defenses, but you're using the same scheme for your players,” Drinkwitz said. … “You're constantly having to ask yourself what's next and you're hunting ghosts.”

Missouri’s defense, which struggled to generate consistent pressure in the pass-rush department or earn takeaways against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, will have a viable challenge in a creative, multi-faceted Jayhawks offense in Lawrence.

How can Mizzou attack Kansas’ Defense?

The Jayhawks defense is led by second-year defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald. In 2025, Kansas gave up the seventh-most points and 10th-most total yards in the Big 12, the former of which was a downgrade from 2024, and the latter of which was an upgrade.

One of the key matchups of the game will be in the trenches, as returning defensive end Leroy Harris III, who led the Jayhawks with 4.5 sacks last season, will likely be lined up on the left edge. That pits him against Missouri backup-turned-starter Luke Work, who struggled in his first game as Simmons’ blindside blocker against UAPB. Preseason All-SEC tackle Cayden Green will expected start on the left side, per Pete Nakos.

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO; USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Cayden Green stands on the sidelines during a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

“We're excited for that news and it makes a big difference just because how vocal he is as a guy,” starting center Dominick Giudice said. “Even when he's not out there he's just vocal, always correcting guys, holding guys accountable, so it's great to have Cayden back for sure.”

A weak point, though, could be the Jayhawks’ run defense. Kansas allowed 4.7 yards per carry and 19 rushing touchdowns last season, giving up 261 yards and two touchdowns to Missouri’s offense. Ahmad Hardy, who accounted for 112 of those yards, will be sidelined for the matchup, as he’s recovering from a gunshot wound suffered May 10. That, along with Malae Fonoti’s injury, leaves Jamal Roberts and Xai’Shaun Edwards as the primary pieces in the backfield.

“In the running back room, yeah, I don't feel great, but it is what it is,” Drinkwitz said. “We'll do the best we can. Obviously we got Jamal Roberts, we got Xai’Shaun. I think (Preston Hatfield) scored in his first career game... Anthony Favrow got in there, did some good things. Max Warner's got to continue to step up. Coach Luper’s got his hands full of coaching guys.”

The Jayhawks could also be down a key run defender in linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, who was reported as doubtful for the contest by Thamel on Wednesday night. Crouch started at Will linebacker in Week 1 and had over 100 career tackles from 2022-25 at Boston College. Although potentially down Crouch, star returning linebacker Trey Lathan will be available for the contest. He led the Jayhawks with 86 tackles last season, along with intercepting a pass, defending five more and logging 1.5 sacks.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Trey Lathan (4) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jayhawks’ secondary is a bit of a weak point, too. Jalen Todd, who allowed 21 receptions for 184 yards and a touchdown on 31 targets, and Austin Alexander, who allowed 33 receptions for 390 yards and three touchdowns on 44 targets, are listed as starters on the depth chart.

Elijah Cannon is listed as the starter at nickel after spending the last two seasons as a reserve at Mississippi State. Taylor Davis returns as a starter at one safety spot, while Corey Gordon Jr. — who played a rotational role at Louisville in 2025 — and returning safety Mason Ellis battle for the second starting spot.

How can Mizzou tune out the noise?

Missouri can put all its focus on the gridiron, but there’ll be quite the hostile environment surrounding it regardless. Here’s how the Tigers are preparing.

“We tried to create a road game atmosphere and environment a couple of weeks ago, but you're dealing with so many new players and so many new routines, and I think you look at college football, the road teams that have traveled haven't haven't done so well, especially in the bigger matchups,” Drinkwitz said. … “You really got to lean into each other. I think you have to ask yourself as coaches and players how you're going to respond to situations. How are we going to respond? I thought last year's game hinged on our ability to not faze in the face of adversity… We did the things that we needed to do, but we were at home. I think we were a little bit more comfortable in the environment. Now we're going to be on the road, and it's going to be a little bit more challenging.”

As previously stated, it’s been quite some time since the Tigers left Lawrence victorious. They’ll need to overcome Kansas’ deceptive offense, revamped defense and rowdy environment to bring the war drum back to Columbia, where it would remain for the next five years.

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