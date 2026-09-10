Positive Sam Darnold Injury Update Keeps Seahawks' Super Bowl Odds in Top 4

The Seattle Seahawks had a major scare on Thursday in their win over the New England Patriots, as quarterback Sam Darnold exited the game after the team's first series and did not return.

Darnold suffered a hip injury and was ruled out just before halftime, leaving Drew Lock to command the offense for the rest of the season opener.

Seattle still went on to win the game thanks to three interceptions by its defense, and NFL insider Iain Rapoport shared a positive update on Darnold, who may have avoided a serious injury in Week 1.

#Seahawks QB Sam Darnold received positive news following his CT scan and coach Mike Macdonald said doctors ruled out a fracture. He’ll have an MRI tomorrow for more info, but the belief after an X-Ray and CT scan is Darnold avoided major injury.



MRI will be the final word. pic.twitter.com/9Xgba8aB4C — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2026

Seattle winning in Week 1 certainly helped the team in the futures market, as it has several days off before a Week 2 date with the Arizona Cardinals. In fact, Washington has back-to-back winnable games even if Darnold doesn't play against Arizona and Washington.

As a result, oddsmakers at DraftKings have kept the Seahawks in fourth in the odds to win the Super Bowl this season (+1100). Seattle is behind only the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, and it's Super Bowl odds actually improved from +1200 to +1100 after Week 1.

Darnold completed one of his two pass attempts for 13 yards on Wednesday before exiting, but the Seattle offense didn't see a massive drop off with Lock in the game. The former second-round pick was sharp in the second half, leading the team to 13 points and a comeback win.

He finished the game with 16 completions on 22 pass attempts, 187 yards and a score. Lock's one mistake was a delay of game on a second-and-one inside the five-yard line that ended up leading to a Seattle field goal instead of a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Still, the Seahawks have to be optimistic about their outlook in 2026 if Darnold avoided a serious injury. There should be a further update on his timeline to return in the coming days, but the latest report indicates that this won't be a season-ending ailment.

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