At the NFL Scouting Combine, Luther Burden III Still has 'Something to Prove'
INDIANAPOLIS — Before walking away from his podium at the NFL Scouting Combine, Luther Burden III spoke three letters into the microphone; "STP," the acronym for the Missouri Tigers' 'something to prove' motto.
Burden is now looking to take the next step in his career, spending this week meeting with and working out for NFL teams at the NFL Scouting Combine. But he's taking that chip on his shoulder into the pre-draft process.
"It's just my mentality," Burden said of having something to prove at the Combine, "A lot of doubt is out here, so I wanna prove everybody wrong."
In the months since the season ended and Burden, a junior, declared for the NFL draft, there has indeed been plenty of doubt about him as a prospect. Many have pointed to his drop off in production from 2023 to 2024, going from 86 catches for 1,212 yards to 61 for 876. Some analysts now even see Burden falling past the first round.
There's context to that dip in production, of course, with Missouri dealing with quarterback and offensive line injuries that led to struggles for the offense as a whole. Additionally, after his first All-SEC first-team season in 2023, defenses started paying more attention to the playmaker in 2024.
"I'm pretty much a game plan for every team I face," Burden said. "It's not gonna be easy getting me the ball. So, I knew that going into the game."
When Burden did receive targets, he was still able to make the most of them. In 2024, he averaged 6.1 yards after the catch, per Pro Football Focus. The slot weapon is incredibly evasive, as Missouri quarterback Brady Cook saw for three years.
"They're gonna get a playmaker," Cook said of what a team who selects Burden would be getting. "Someone who can change the game when he has the ball in his hands. That’s Luther's thing, he’s the superstar. Get him the ball, he’s gonna make special things happen."
Burden had that athletic, playmaking ability as soon as he entered Missouri's football program as a freshman. However, head coach Eli Drinkwitz wanted to see Burden mature as a teammate and a person after Burden's freshman year, a challenge the wide receiver took on dutifully.
"I feel like I grew mentally," Burden said of where he grew the most at Missouri. "Just watching more film, knowing about the game more, knowing more what the defense is gonna try to throw at me."
Burden will look to showcase those skills at the Combine this week, participating in on-field drills Saturday, and going through interviews with teams throughout the week.
Through the process, Burden will be looking to prove himself as a unique prospect.
"I feel like I'm different in every aspect," Burden said. "I can't wait to show it."