Auburn QB has Shown 'Growth' in Eyes of Mizzou Defense
The Missouri Tigers will see a familiar face at the opposing quarterback spot during their Week 8 matchup against the Auburn Tigers in a player who's shown plenty of growth since his last meeting against Missouri.
Junior Jackson Arnold is in a new uniform and a new offensive system under head coach Hugh Freeze and offensive coordinator Derrick Nix at Auburn. In many ways, Arnold is showing improvements in the different ways his new team uses him.
"[It's] still a new system for him," Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan said. "So I think he definitely grew from last year. It's been a whole year, so he had a chance to get better."
The Missouri defense has its eyes open by the performances Arnold has put together so far this season. Even if they haven't all translated to wins, Arnold has done many good things to put his team in a good position.
Arnold looks more comfortable in general, despite the new offensive system at Auburn. Arnold is able to run the ball more at Auburn and get set up into RPOs more, something he didn't have the chance to do as much last season.
"It's a different scheme than what they were utilizing last year," Drinkwitz said. "I think there's a lot more comfort in watching him play. He understands, I think, they know what their offensive identity is."
Arnold's journey to Auburn and the adversity he's faced as a starting quarterback over the last two seasons, in general, have been abundantly clear. For a younger quarterback who was thrown into the fire early in his career, he seems to be handling adversity well.
The former Oklahoma quarterback has dealt with plenty over the last two seasons, from losing his top weapons and best offensive linemen with the Sooners last season to multiple close losses this year.
"I'll say this, what Jackson Arnold's gone through, it's been very impressive to watch him play and perform," Drinkwitz said. "He's doing a great job taking care of the football. He's got the second-longest streak in the SEC for attempts without throwing an interception. He's an incredibly tough runner."
Not all of Missouri's defense is super well-informed on what Arnold does well, including his fascinating mobility and his arm talent, but they are very aware that he's good enough to win Auburn the game.
"I haven't looked too much into Jackson Arnold," Wilson said. "I know he's 6-foot-2, 220, athletic build, so I know we have to contain him as a quarterback."
Arnold made plenty of first-year starter mistakes when the Tigers faced him last year at home. His inexperience showed when he fumbled in Missouri scoring territory late in the game, allowing the Tigers to win off a strip-sack touchdown.
Not that he's not still making mistakes, but he's learned from plenty that he's made at Oklahoma. He's absolutely a more experienced SEC quarterback compared to his starts last season.
"He's older player now, so he probably has a little bit more freedom in the offense," McClellan said. "Probably, to me, just on film, he looked like a little bit more comfortable."
In the eyes of Wilson, Auburn has a standard SEC offense, something he's used to seeing. That doesn't make things any easier or harder for him, but it does allow him to be more comfortable with the variety of weapons they'll throw at the Missouri defense.
"[It's a] very SEC offense," Wilson said. "I know they're gonna have good quality of alignment. They do have a really good running back."
Missouri and Auburn kick off at 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.