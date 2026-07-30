Welcome to "The Read Option," a series featuring Missouri On SI's beat reporters providing analysis or intel on the Tigers.

The Missouri Tigers offense is welcoming multiple transfers this season. Most notably, quarterback Austin Simmons, a transfer from the University of Mississippi, has been named the program's starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

While the Tigers ran the ball the majority of last season, that trend will likely continue this season. Through the air, Simmons' targets are a combination of incoming transfers and returning names.

Cayden Lee and Caleb Goodie are two wide receivers in Missouri's transfer class. Both are expected to make an immediate impact on the offense, as they are projected to be part of the starting wide receiver group on the depth chart.

Cayden Lee

Lee joins Missouri's offense alongside Simmons as a four-star transfer from Ole Miss, according to 247Sports. After spending three seasons with the Rebels, he totaled 106 receptions for 1,623 yards and seven touchdowns.

The wide receiver is viewed as having reliable hands while also being an effective route runner. Along with SEC experience, Lee's previous time playing with Simmons brings built-in chemistry to the offense before the two even step on the field together.

Out of the entire wide receiver depth chart, Lee is the most proven, with three seasons of SEC experience and production. That makes his connection with Simmons one to watch for this season.

Caleb Goodie

Goodie is transferring from the University of Cincinnati and is listed as a three-star transfer, according to 247Sports. During his lone season with the Bearcats, he recorded 29 receptions for 484 yards and two touchdowns.

Prior to arriving at Cincinnati, Goodie spent two seasons at Colorado State. In 2024, he recorded 21 receptions for 436 yards, averaging 20.8 yards per catch, while adding four touchdowns for the Rams.

Goodie possesses exceptional deep-threat speed and explosive playmaking ability. For the Tigers, the 6-foot-1 wide receiver provides a true "take-the-top-off" vertical threat. With the ability to create explosive plays, he should be an exciting player to watch throughout the season.

Both Lee and Goodie bring plenty to Missouri's offense. Both are projected starters on the depth chart and are expected to play key roles in the Tigers' wide receiver room.

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