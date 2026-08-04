Missouri QB Austin Simmons Looks Ahead to Season: "We're All Just Ready to Play Ball"

The 2026 college football season is fast approaching, and Missouri is welcoming a new quarterback to lead its offense. All eyes are on former University of Mississippi transfer Austin Simmons and what he will bring to the Tigers this season.

Simmons already has a taste of SEC football from his time at Ole Miss. Over two seasons, he threw for 1,026 yards and six touchdowns. In 2025, he was named the Rebels' starting quarterback but started just two games before suffering an ankle injury that sidelined him and cost him the role.

Fast forward to now, and Simmons is still playing in the SEC, this time with Missouri. While he earned the Tigers' starting quarterback job early, he is still building what he calls an "underdog mindset."

Making the College Football Playoff is a desire shared by programs across the country. When asked about that goal and the mindset that comes with it, Simmons said he is focused on the present rather than looking months ahead.

“Just be where your feet are. To me, that's been my mindset. Not really trying to rush things, rush into getting into things, but it's really just taking things day by day. And honestly, you know, we're at the point where fall camp's here, but we're not here in week one. We're not preparing for UAPB yet. We're all preparing to be acclimated to get ready for football season, so of course you know we're in that point of time where we're all just ready to play ball,” Simmons said Aug. 2.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons is entering a new offense, and building chemistry with his new teammates has been an important part of the transition. Not every face is new, however, as wide receiver Cayden Lee also transferred from Ole Miss. Simmons is confident the chemistry he and Lee built at Ole Miss will translate to Missouri.

“He knows exactly what I'm thinking of in each and every play, and he understands where I'm looking at for certain coverages or how I want him to sit in this route. So it's that chemistry that we built over these years, and I think it's going to take off,” Simmons said Aug. 2.

The connection between Simmons and Lee will be one to watch, along with the overall impact Simmons has on Missouri's offense this season.

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