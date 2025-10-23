Availability Report for Mizzou at Vanderbilt: Commodores Will Be Without Depth Pieces
No. 15 Missouri will need all hands on deck Saturday when it travels to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on No. 10 Vanderbilt.
The Tigers are expected to have all but one starter available, per the team's availability report. Vanderbilt will also have most of its preferred starters available, but could have some depth pieces missing.
Take a look at the official availability reports from both teams ahead of the matchup.
The availability reports for both teams will be updated both Thursday and Friday at 7:15 p.m., along with one released 90 minutes before kickoff. Any changes will be reflected in this post.
Missouri's Availability Report: Wednesday
K Blake Craig — OUT (ACL, season)
QB Sam Horn — OUT (Tibia, season)
OL Logan Reichert — ACTIVE
Missouri has stayed mostly healthily throughout the season, but did suffer two devastating season-ending injuries in Week 1, with quarterback Sam Horn and kicker Blake Craig both ending their seasons in the season opener.
Besides those two, the only starter to have to miss any playing time for Missouri this season has been left tackle Cayden Green, who suffered a meniscus and toe injury in practice during the week leading up to Missouri's game against South Carolina in Week 4. He missed that matchup with the Gamecocks, and the one the next week against UMass.
He's played in the last two games, but wasn't back to 100% in either game.
Offensive guard Logan Reichert suffered a lower-body injury during falling camp, and return for his first game of the season in this matchup. Once he returns, he'll likely backup Curtis Peagler at the right guard spot. Ahead of the Auburn game, he was initially listed as questionable before being demoted to out.
Vanderbilt's Availability Report: Wednesday
DL Yilanan Ouattara - OUT (Shoulder, season)
CB Marlon Jones - QUESTIONABLE
QB Drew Dickey — OUT (Cardiac issues, indefinitely)
RB Chase Gillespie — OUT
DB Vanzale Hinton — OUT (ACL, season)
LB Jamison Curtis — OUT
DL Nikhil Jefferson — OUT
Compared to Missouri, Vanderbilt has had to deal with much more of an injury bug.
Defensive lineman Yilanan Ouattara was ruled out for the rest of the season Tuesday by head coach Clark Lea. He's missed all but one game this season so far due to a shoulder injury, but recently opted to undergo surgery. He was a starter for the Commodores last season, recording 31 total tackles and two sacks.
Despite the long injury report, Vanderbilt will still have most of its key players available. A majority of the players on the report are depth pieces.