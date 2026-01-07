Mizzou to Host 2 Highly-Ranked Transfers from Alabama on Visits

Missouri could be looking to add two starters from Alabama to its defense, with the Tigers set to host defensive tackle James Smith and linebacker Qua Russaw from the Crimson Tide on a visit, per a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Smith is rated by 247Sports as the best defensive lineman available in the transfer portal, while Russaw is rated as the No. 9 edge rusher available. The two are former high school teammates. According to the report, the duo will also take visits to Georgia, Ohio State, LSU and Tennessee.

Smith will have one year of eligibility remaining, while Russaw will have two.

A transition to Missouri's defense could be a quick one for the two players, after both have spent multiple years playing under a former coworker of Missouri defensive coordinator Corey Batoon, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. Batoon was the defensive coordinator on Wommack's staff at South Alabama from 2021-23.

Smith played in 37 games across three seasons with Alabama, starting in 12 games in 2025. The 6-foot-3, 297-pound lineman recorded 26 total tackles, including 6.5 for a loss, and 2.5 sacks in 2025. There was speculation that Smith might forgo his final year of eligibility to instead declare for the NFL draft.

Defensive tackle is a major need for Missouri this offseason, with the Tigers losing both of their starters at the position from 2025, Chris McClellan and Sterling Webb, who both exhausted their eligibility.

Russaw, a four-star prospect out of high school, has appeared in 21 games across his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide, earning nine starts. He was set to be a full-time starter for Alabama entering 2025, but a foot injury limited his availability. Across the two years, the 6-foot-2, 243-pound linebacker recorded 49 total tackles, two sacks, forced a fumble and grabbed two interceptions. He snagged an interception from Missouri quarterback Drew Pyne during a game in 2024.

Edge rusher went from a need to a major need for Missouri on Tuesday, with starter Damon Wilson II, the Tigers' leading sack-getter from 2025, announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal. Wilson recorded nine sacks in his one season with Missouri. The Tigers lost their other starter at the position, Zion Young, due to exhausted eligibility.

With the need Missouri has at both positions and the proven production of both of these players, Smith and Russaw would be huge additions for the Tigers.

