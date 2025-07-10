Beau Pribula Says He 'Didn't Care' About NIL When Choosing Mizzou
The Missouri Tigers used a different kind of 'elevator pitch' to land quarterback Beau Pribula out of the transfer portal.
Taking an elevator up to the fourth floor to coach Eli Drinkwitz stuck out to the Penn State transfer when he visited in December. The facilities, which he thought were "kind of nicer than Penn State's," were the first thing he noticed, he revealed in a new interview on Next Up with Adam Breneman.
After the elevator ride, the conversation Pribula had with Drinkwitz and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore was much longer than the 30 to 60 seconds expected for an elevator pitch — Pribula said he had a two-hour conversation with Moore on the visit. The conversation and relationship he quickly built with the two coaches is what really sold him on the Tigers.
"Just talking about scheme and stuff like that," Pribula said of his conversation with Moore. "'That's kind of what I want right here. This OC is dialed. They have a really good football team, and they have a really good football program on a upward trajectory.'"
Pribula left Missouri with the Tigers at the top of his list, but he wanted to give the other schools a chance.
"I'm gonna take these other visits to compare, and contrast to see, but I don't know, it's going to be tough to beat," Pribula said of his mindset after the Missouri visit.
Pribula revealed the closest runner up for him ended up being Iowa, confirming reports from around the time he was taking official visits. Once he decided it would be Missouri though, he knew he needed to take his spot while it was still up for grabs.
"It was a tough decision," Pribula said. "As soon I was like 'Boom, it's Missouri, I gotta call the head coach right and now and be like 'I'm committed.'"
Pribula revealed that on his visit with Missouri, he himself didn't have a single conversation about NIL deals. That apparently wasn't a concern to him. He let his agent, and his brother, Cade, who is also on his management team, handle those discussions with the program's executives.
"I didn't care about that," Pribula said to Breneman. "Cade and my agent on the other hand, that was different. ... I don't want to talk about that stuff. I don't have any interest in doing that."
Once his agent and Cade came back to Pribula with the offer totaling a reported $1.5 million, it was easy to sign on.
"That's good, I'll take it," Pribula sarcastically said of his reaction to Missouri's NIL offer. "I'll play football for free, but you know what, I'll take it."
Pribula said he wasn't too familiar with Missouri before taking his official visit, but knew of the program's recent success, including winning the Cotton Bowl over Ohio State to end the 2023 season. He also knew of quarterback Brady Cook, who he considers to have a similar playing style to himself.
Once he connected with Drinkwitz, Pribula quickly picked up on the mindset that has led Missouri to its success over the last two seasons.
"He's got a chip on his shoulder, I love it," Pribula said of Drinkwitz.
Missouri started spring football earlier than most teams, leading to a quick turnaround for transfers. But for Pribula, he was eager to get to work.
"It wasn't hard at all, I was so locked in," Pribula said of spring practices. "I have been ever since. Ever since I've left Penn State, nothings mattered to me more than being the best quarterback I can be and the best quarterback I can be."
That effort was clear to Drinkwitz during spring practices.
"I knew Beau would have a little bit of a learning curve still with the offense, but I was impressed with how much he’s already understanding it and knew it and grabbed a hold of it," Drinkwitz said at the end of spring practices. "Excellent leader, very dynamic with his feet, sound, solid decision-maker."
After finding a role as a change-of-pace option behind Drew Allar at Penn State the last two years, Pribula is ready to take on a starting position and capitalize on his potential.
"I got two years left, and I want to have no regrets."