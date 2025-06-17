Bold Stat Predictions for Mizzou in 2025: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren makes four guesses of bold stat predictions for Tigers players in 2025.
The Missouri Tigers didn't have a single 1,000-yard rusher nor receiver in 2024, and no defensive player grabbed more than two interceptions.
In 2025, there's reason to believe each of those marks will be surpassed. Records might not be broken, but some players seem poised for impressive seasons on the stat sheet.
Here's four guesses of possible top stats for the Tigers in the upcoming season.
1. Ahmad Hardy to eclipse 1,400 rushing yards
2024: 1,351 on 237
Based off the 2024 numbers, it's obvious Hardy would be capable of a season like this. The question is just whether his production at Louisiana-Monroe will translate to the Southeastern Conference.
Though Jamal Roberts should get a good amount of carries too, Hardy should take the bulk. Seeing him near the top of the conference in rushing yards would not at all be surprising.
2. Brett Norfleet to eclipse 550 receiving yards
2024: 235 on 26 receptions
Coming off rehab from shoulder surgery from an injury that nagged at him through 2024, Brett Norfleet should be a prominent part of the Missouri receiving game. He can be a safety valve as the new starting quarterback learns the offense, but also a threat in the red zone or deep.
Expect 2025 to be the season where Norfleet puts it all together after showing flashes in each of his first two seasons.
3. Beau Pribula to eclipse 500 rushing yards
2024: 242 yards on 38 carries
If he wins the starting quarterback competition, scrambling could be Beau Pribula's best friend as he learns the offense and establishes a connection with his receivers. He was already a mobile threat at Penn State, being rotated in as a runner even when he sat behind Drew Allar.
4. Daylan Carnell to lead team with at least three interceptions
2024: zero
Despite starting for three seasons, Daylan Carnell only has four interceptions to his name. But 2025 is the year he's poised to be a leader on the defense in more ways than one as a veteran. Coaches have praised the time he puts in to studying tape, and it shows up in the games.
Marvin Burks also has the skillset to be a ballhawk at safety, but Carnell should be in prime position to steal a few passes as he patrols the middle of the field.