Boston College Quarterback Thomas Castellanos the Primary Focus for Missouri Defense
Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos appears to be the main focus for the Missouri Tigers defense ahead of their week three matchup against the No. 24 ranked Eagles.
Castellanos has impressed through two games, primarily using his legs. Through two games, he's rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz acknowledged the versatility of the junior quarterback.
"He is a dynamic player with his feet, but I think he's a very accurate passer.," Drinkwitz said. "The play is never over with the ball in his hands, and he says a really good job of playing the play."
Game planning for a quarterback as fast as Castellanos may be a challenge, but playing against him is an entire different story. Linebacker Triston Newson will have to face Castellanos head on and attempt to contain him when he becomes mobile.
"A guy like him, he can come out of the backfield so quick," Newson said. "So just somebody that we git to be ready to contain and run after."
Last season, in his first season with the Eagles, Castellanos threw for over 2,000 passing yards and eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark on the ground. That amounted to 3,361 total yards last year and 28 total touchdowns.
Castellanos does more than just run the ball when needed. So far, he's done most of his damage in the air, throwing for 360 yards and six touchdowns. More impressively, he's yet to turn the ball over, whether in the air or on the ground.
The dynamic quarterback has the freedom to make reads in his offensive scheme. Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien does not limit what Castellanos is able to do as a playmaker, which has caught the eye of Drinkwitz.
"I think they're treating him as he should be, which is a really good player at the quarterback position and they don't really define what he has to be," Drinkwitz said.
Last week, on ESPN's Scott Van Pelt show, Van Pelt compared Castellanos to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, citing their ability to make dynamic plays both in the air and on the ground.
Against the Duquense Dukes, where the Eagles secured a 56-0 victory, the focus for Castellanos was primarily in the air. In only 10 passing attempts, he threw for 234 yards and four touchdowns. He only had one incompletion in those 10 attempts.
In this instance, O'Brien and offensive coordinator Will Lawing gave him the go-ahead to air the ball out and throw it down the field, compared to the game prior. Against Florida State, he ran the ball 14 times and finished with significantly less passing yards.
"Last week, they went and did quite a bit with him and let him go vertically down the field based off what the coverage was given.," Drinkwitz said. "So that's a lot of growth there. Then, there hasn't been a lot of quarterback design runs for him so far. I'm sure they've got them, it's just been taking what defense gives them,
Castellanos will be the best man behind the helm that the Tigers have faced up to this point. He contains a unique blend of speed, decisiveness and arm-talent that will make him dangerous for any team to face off against. The Missouri defense, however, has shut out their previous two opponents and have not allowed either quarterback to break off any big runs.
The Eagles have not ran many designed runs or option plays for Castellanos through two games, but have let him use his judgement on when to take off and when to throw the ball. Applying pressure on him and not allowing him to take off will be the key. He has only been sacked twice so far this season, but was sacked 20 times last year. This seems like the best way to stand strong against Castellanos's mobility.
