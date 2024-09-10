Eli Drinkwitz Provides Mid-Week Injury Updates Ahead of Boston College
The Missouri Tigers have a few lingering injuries heading into their week 3 game against Boston College.
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz provided an unofficial injury report on how a few of those players, including the Tigers' superstar wide receiver have progressed through Tuesday morning.
Though the SEC now mandates injury reports, it's only required for games between two SEC teams. The designations provided by Drinkwitz are unofficial.
Wide receiver Luther Burden III, who exited the week 2 game against Buffalo in the second quarter, is probable to play Saturday against Boston College, per Drinkwitz.
Fellow receiver Theo Wease Jr., who appeared to suffer an arm injury in the second half against Buffalo before eventually returning to the game, is also probable.
Tight end Brett Norfleet, who missed the week 2 game with a shoulder injury that he suffered in week 1, would be probable.
Starting right guard Cam'Ron Johnson, who missed the week 2 game due to injury, is questionable. He suffered an injury during practice Wednesday ahead of the Buffalo game, throwing Mitchell Walters into the starting lineup. Johnson could've played against Buffalo in need of emergency.
Finally, cornerback Ja'Marion Wayne, who missed week 1 due to a hamstring injury, would be questionable. He suited up for the game in week 2 but did not take a single snap.
Missouri will hope to present a healthy squad against Boston College when they take the field Saturday at 11:45 a..m. at Faurot Field.