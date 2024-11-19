Mizzou Central

Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 13

After its third loss of the year and not having a chance at the College Football Playoff, here's where the Tigers are projected to play in the postseason.

Michael Stamps

Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Fireworks light up Williams-Brice Stadium before the fourth quarter of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Missouri Tigers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Fireworks light up Williams-Brice Stadium before the fourth quarter of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Missouri Tigers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

The now unranked Missouri Tigers find themselves with three current losses and are now outside of the realm of possibility for the College Football Playoff. A heartbreaking loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road destroyed those hopes, falling 34-30.

That being said, the picture of where the Tigers could play in the postseason is becoming clearer. Five major sites projected Missouri to play in one of three bowls: the Music City Bowl, the Gator Bowl, or the Las Vegas Bowl. It looks as if the Tigers will face either a Big 12, Big 10 or ACC opponent in its postseason matchup.

There's no doubt that Missouri would have loved a spot in the CFP but at this point, it's too far gone. Here's where, when and who the Tigers are projected to play in its bowl game.

CBS Sports Projection:

Music City Bowl vs. Michigan in Nashville, Tennessee
December 30, 2025

College Football News Projection:

Music City Bowl vs. Minnesota, in Nashville, Tennessee
December 30, 2024

Action Network Projection:

Gator Bowl vs. Syracuse in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2025

247Sports Projection:

Gator Bowl vs. Duke in Jacksonville Florida
January 2, 2025

Athlon Sports Projection:

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arizona State in Las Vegas, Nevada
December 27, 2025

ESPN Bowl Projection:

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arizona State/Washington in Las Vegas, Nevada
December 27, 2025

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced for Mizzou's Regular Season Finale
What Does Mizzou Still Have to Play for? Brady Cook Knows
Mizzou Included in Top Eight For 2026 4-Star DL

Published
Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is a freshman at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MizzouCentral since 2023.  Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska. 

Home/Football