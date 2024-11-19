Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 13
The now unranked Missouri Tigers find themselves with three current losses and are now outside of the realm of possibility for the College Football Playoff. A heartbreaking loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road destroyed those hopes, falling 34-30.
That being said, the picture of where the Tigers could play in the postseason is becoming clearer. Five major sites projected Missouri to play in one of three bowls: the Music City Bowl, the Gator Bowl, or the Las Vegas Bowl. It looks as if the Tigers will face either a Big 12, Big 10 or ACC opponent in its postseason matchup.
There's no doubt that Missouri would have loved a spot in the CFP but at this point, it's too far gone. Here's where, when and who the Tigers are projected to play in its bowl game.
CBS Sports Projection:
Music City Bowl vs. Michigan in Nashville, Tennessee
December 30, 2025
College Football News Projection:
Music City Bowl vs. Minnesota, in Nashville, Tennessee
December 30, 2024
Action Network Projection:
Gator Bowl vs. Syracuse in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2025
247Sports Projection:
Gator Bowl vs. Duke in Jacksonville Florida
January 2, 2025
Athlon Sports Projection:
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arizona State in Las Vegas, Nevada
December 27, 2025
ESPN Bowl Projection:
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arizona State/Washington in Las Vegas, Nevada
December 27, 2025
