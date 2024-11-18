Mizzou Included in Top Eight For 2026 4-Star DL
4-star defensive tackle Danny Beale included the Missouri Tigers in his final eight schools. Beale made the announcement on the morning of Nov. 18, 2024.
Alongside the Tigers, Beale featured Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Georgia, Oregon, Mississippi State, Arkansas and USC on his list. On On3 sports, recruiting predictions give Ole Miss and Mississippi State the edge in his current process.
Beale is a composite ranked 4-star recruit, composite ranked No. 105 in the country according to 247Sports. That makes him the No. 13 defensive lineman and the best player in Arkansas. The Cherry Valley, Ark native holds offers from all sorts of high major programs, with Auburn and Texas A&M offering outside of his final schools.
Standing at 6-foot-3.5, 315-pounds, Beale is a monster of a prospect physically. He's extremely fast for his position as well and he relies on that heavily when winning against opposing offensive linemen. He also displays great versatility and can play on both sides of the ball, receiving snaps on the offensive line as well. He has the physical tools to play on both sides and as he matures, will have a nice base to develop alongside him.
There is no commitment date known for Beale. The class of 2026 recruiting cycle is beginning to heat up and as the 2025 one comes to an end, more current juniors will start coming off the board.
