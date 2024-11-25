Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 14
The No. 24 Missouri Tigers found themselves back in the national rankings after a 39-20 victory over Mississippi State. The Tigers played arguably its best game of SEC play so far and were rewarded because of it.
Even though the Tigers added another victory, its hopes at the College Football Playoff still don't exist. It looks like zero three-loss teams will make it in, which includes Missouri. The Tigers got a little help with Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Alabama all losing, but now all of those squads will struggle to make it in.
Missouri's most recent win forced some changes in projections, some of which present as slightly more challenging games. Here's where the Tigers project, currently, to play in a bowl game:
CBS Sports Projection:
Music City Bowl vs. Michigan in Nashville, Tennessee
December 30, 2025
College Football News Projection:
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Colorado in Las Vegas, Nevada
December 27, 2024
Action Network Projection:
Gator Bowl vs. Louisville in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2025
247Sports Projection:
Gator Bowl vs. Duke in Jacksonville Florida
January 2, 2025
Athlon Sports Projection:
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Washington in Las Vegas, Nevada
December 27, 2025
ESPN Bowl Projection:
Las Vegas Bowl vs. USC in Las Vegas, Nevada
December 27, 2025
Gator Bowl vs. Louisville in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2024
