Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 14

With only one game remaining in its season, here's where the Tigers could end up in the postseason.

Michael Stamps

Nov 23, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Carroll (9) dives for extra yardage against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Carroll (9) dives for extra yardage against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
The No. 24 Missouri Tigers found themselves back in the national rankings after a 39-20 victory over Mississippi State. The Tigers played arguably its best game of SEC play so far and were rewarded because of it.

Even though the Tigers added another victory, its hopes at the College Football Playoff still don't exist. It looks like zero three-loss teams will make it in, which includes Missouri. The Tigers got a little help with Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Alabama all losing, but now all of those squads will struggle to make it in.

Missouri's most recent win forced some changes in projections, some of which present as slightly more challenging games. Here's where the Tigers project, currently, to play in a bowl game:

CBS Sports Projection:

Music City Bowl vs. Michigan in Nashville, Tennessee
December 30, 2025

College Football News Projection:

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Colorado in Las Vegas, Nevada
December 27, 2024

Action Network Projection:

Gator Bowl vs. Louisville in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2025

247Sports Projection:

Gator Bowl vs. Duke in Jacksonville Florida
January 2, 2025

Athlon Sports Projection:

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Washington in Las Vegas, Nevada
December 27, 2025

ESPN Bowl Projection:

Las Vegas Bowl vs. USC in Las Vegas, Nevada
December 27, 2025

Gator Bowl vs. Louisville in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2024

