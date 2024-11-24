'We're Just Clicking': Mizzou Offense Defeats Mississippi State with Diverse Attack
No. 23 Missouri's offense got its swagger back Saturday night.
It wasn't a pretty start for the Missouri Tigers — they went three-and-out in both of their first two drives, combining for a net gain of negative three yards — but the tide quickly turned with 6:33 remaining in the first quarter. Off a fumble from Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr., safety Daylan Carnell's scoop and score for 68 yards provided a noticeable surge of momentum.
"I thought our defense really flipped the script in the game with the fumble recovery for a touchdown," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "That allowed our offense to find themselves."
From there, Missouri defeated the Bulldogs in a 39-20 effort behind a 472-yard and five-touchdown day.
Although the Tigers have typically relied on the passing game this season, the run game shined through with a total of 204 yards. They rushed the ball a grand total of 56 times as a team — the second-most of the Drinkwitz era.
Running back Marcus Carroll dominated most of the actual scoring plays, converting three touchdowns and 61 rushing yards on 14 attempts. Nate Noel was the lead back in the numbers department, though, finishing with 95 rushing yards on 25 attempts.
"They both have their strengths and, we try to really play to those strengths," Drinkwitz said of the duo. "Nate has a different gear. And Marcus [gives defenders] a very difficult time tackling him. He just runs so hard."
Jamal Roberts also got semi-involved throughout the game, rushing for 29 yards on five attempts. All around, the running backs were a consistent option that continued to extend drives for Missouri.
"We kind of went into the game with the mentality (of) taking control of the game," Carroll said. "As a whole running back group, man, we did a good job ... we felt ourselves wearing the defense down."
The passing game didn't falter, however. Since quarterback Brady Cook returned from an wrist injury, the velocity of his throws has been weakened. But the third-year starter completed 15-of-20 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown, while also gaining 16 rushing yards on eight attempts.
Cook was quick in the pocket when Mississippi State applied pressure, but also delivered long balls more accurately than in any other game this season. That was displayed no better than the deep shot to receiver Marquis Johnson with 4:19 remaining in the first quarter, completing a 45-yard gain and setting up an easy score for Carroll.
"We're just clicking," Drinkwitz said of the offense's success on deep passes. "We're getting the right looks, we're calling the right plays."
The receiving options were plentiful for Cook, too. Luther Burden III led the group with 91 yards on seven completions, including a 28-yard touchdown with 9:58 left in the second quarter. With intense coverage in the end zone, the junior somehow made a split-second adjustment to get open for the pass.
Additionally, Theo Wease Jr.'s 72 yards on four completions, tight end Brett Norfleet's 24 yards on two completions and Joshua Manning's sole 36-yard completion helped make a diverse array of offense in the air.
The success that it did find, made up for the rest that didn't work.
The struggles of kicker Blake Craig in the 40-49 yard range continued, missing a 44-yard field goal attempt at the 1:14 mark of the third quarter. After that miss, he's only made 1-of-7 attempts in that range this year.
Missouri has remained faithful in Craig through his struggles in his first season as a starter. The trust they have in him was evident when they opted to rely on his leg on a 35-yard make at the 6:17 mark of the third quarter even when a fourth-and-two would've been a realistic feat for the offense. But his 44-yard miss later on showed the unpredictability and risk when having to settle for field goals.
Missouri's "Death Row" defense also had far from its best showing this season, scrambling to defend running back Davon Booth and having coverage issues in the secondary. Still, it didn't prevent Missouri from securing a dominant win over a Mississippi State team at the bottom of the SEC.
"I was really nervous, because I felt like these last two games have been just emotionally draining four our team," Drinkwitz said. "I was really nervous about how much resolve and energy we would be able to have on the road ... but when the defense made that play, man, just kind of lifted everybody and we were rolling again."
Only one game remains for the Tigers against Arkansas on Saturday, with the potential to end their season on a 9-3 record. The disappointment of South Carolina could've carried over into the game, but instead, they took care of business on the road in the SEC for the first time this season.
It all started with just one play.
