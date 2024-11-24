Quiet Slate Turns to Mayhem for Ranked Programs, Eye of the Tiger, Week 13
What was supposed to be a chalk, calm week of college football was flipped on its side with three ranked SEC squads and two ranked Big 12 teams losing. The College Football Playoff race now looks completely different than it did the week before and now, just a few weeks out from its selection, leaves many questions about who is in or out.
The Missouri Tigers got help from all the teams who lost this week. Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M all racked up their third loss of the season to teams not as good as them, two of which being teams the Tigers beat. All of those squads, including Missouri, are presumably out of the Playoff race, but it does even the playing field for Missouri.
It was a wild week in the college football world and most of the teams that lost didn't see it coming. The 12-team race looks murkier than ever and it looks to be an exciting next two weeks of football.
Week 13 Results for Missouri's Future Opponents
Arkansas: 35-14 win over Louisiana Tech
The final team on Missouri's schedule is Arkansas. They handled business against Louisiana Tech, with its offense finding some rhythm. Quarterback Taylen Green threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and one of its many running backs, Rashod Dubinion, ran for over 100 yards. Its group of dangerous receivers presented a well-spread performance, a potential threat to the Missouri struggling.
Missouri saw two teams they beat earlier in the season, Auburn and Oklahoma, secure its biggest win of their seasons. Auburn defeated the Texas A&M Aggies in a back-and-forth, four-overtime battle and Oklahoma picked off Jalen Milroe three times and beat the Crimson Tide by three scores. At this point in the season, that doesn't help Missouri an extreme amount. It does make those wins look slightly better, but also its losses slightly worse.
Even with more three loss teams joining the club in the SEC, the Tigers still don't have any more Playoff hopes. The chaos in the SEC may have been fun for Tiger fans to witness, but through a big-picture lense, it had no major effect on MIssouri's season.
Week 13 Results for Missouri's CFP Rankings Neighbors:
No. 21 Arizona State: 28-23 win over No. 14 BYU
No. 22 Iowa State: 31-28 win over Utah
No. 24 UNLV: 27-16 win over San Jose State
No. 25 Illinois: 38-31 win over Rutgers
Arizona State was arguably the biggest winner from this week in college football. They defeated the then-first-place BYU Cougars and now find themselves at the top of the Big 12, to many peoples' surprise. A large jump in the College Football Playoff rankings should be expected for the Sun Devils, along with a change at the Big 12 title.
There's no predicting what could happen in the SEC. As of now, Georgia is the only team locked into the SEC Championship. If Texas defeats Texas A&M on the road next week, the Longhorns are also locked into that spot. If they lose, they still have a chance, but that final spot gets a whole lot trickier. It's becoming increasingly more possible that whoever loses the SEC title ends with three losses and is potentially removed from the running for the Playoff, which poses an interesting scenario for conferences like the SEC and Big 12.
In its biggest game of the season, the Indiana Hoosiers showed its true colors. Ohio State did what Ohio State does and blew out the Hoosiers, making their chances at the Playoff more challenging. The Buckeyes, alongside Oregon and Penn State, are now the three contenders for the conference championship.
Boise State keeps finding ways to squeak out victories, escaping the Wyoming Cowboys 17-13. As long as they continue to win, the Broncos will get the group-of-five spot. Tulane and UNLV are creeping up on that race as well, with a Mountain West Championship between UNLV and Boise State becoming an increasingly more important matchup.
