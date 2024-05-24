Brady Cook Working at Manning Passing Academy
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook will attend the 28th annual Manning Passing Academy camp from June 27-30, per FOX 8’s Garland Gillen.
Cook will serve as a counselor alongside nine other SEC quarterbacks: Carson Beck (Georgia), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Grant Nussmeier (LSU), Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning (Texas), Graham Mertz (Florida), Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma) and Blake Shapen (Mississippi State).
The Manning Passing Academy is owned and operated by Archie, Cooper, Peyton and Eli Manning. The football family created this camp due to the concern that even the “most basic fundamental skills of throwing and catching a football were lacking during a youngster’s developmental years (grades 8-12),” the official camp website wrote.
Gillen also reported that this year’s event at Nicholls State, Thibodaux, La., is the largest ever as there are expected to be 1,500 campers from grades 8-12.
“For 27 years, the Manning Passing Academy has been helping players fully realize their potential on and off of the football field,” the official site says. “Whether you're a QB, RB, WR, or TE, the Manning Passing Academy will help you grasp the fundamentals of your position, and basic offensive and defensive strategies. We've gathered some of the most successful and brightest coaches and players from the professional, college, and high school ranks to help all campers learn from the best.”
Cook is a great candidate for a counselor position, as in his second year as Missouri's starter this past season, he completed over 66 percent of his pass attempts for 3,317 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for an additional 319 yards and eight touchdowns, while leading the Tigers to their best season since 2014, which culminated with the No. 8 spot in the AP Poll after a Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State.
Cook is aiming for Missouri's first College Football Playoff appearance this upcoming season, as the new format includes 12 teams rather than four.