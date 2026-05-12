Projecting Quarterback Gavin Sidwar's Future Impact with Mizzou

If Eli Drinkwitz earned a nickel every time he earned a commitment from a Pennsylvania quarterback, he'd have accumulated 15 cents over the last three years.



Incoming freshman Gavin Sidwar was the latest addition in that lineage, committing to the Tigers' after initially choosing Rutgers.

Over the next month, Missouri On SI will profile each member of the Tigers' incoming class, breaking down the long-term potential and fit with the team for each player. First up is Sidwar.

Player Info

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

Hometown: Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania

High school: La Salle College

Recruiting

Consensus: Three stars

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 29 position, No. 13 state

On3/Rivals: No. 602 nationally, No. 36 position, No. 17 state

ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 26 position, No. 17 state



Other notable offers: UCLA, Ole Miss, Wake Forest

High School Career

La Salle quarterback Gavin Sidwar eyes an opening in a Philadelphia Catholic League championship football game against St. Joseph's Prep, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at Villanova Stadium in Radnor. The Explorers defeated the Hawks 24-14 for the title. | Michele C. Haddon / Bucks County Courier Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A four-year starter, Sidwar ended his career as his school's all-time leader in every passing category. In his sophomore and junior seasons alone, he compiled over 5,000 yards and 61 touchdowns.



In his senior season, he led La Salle to its first state title since 2009. He threw for 3,374 yards and 40 touchdowns, while giving up just five interceptions. He formed an impressive connection with Joey O'Brien, a star receiver and defensive back that committed to Notre Dame as one of the top-rated safeties in the class.

Fit with the Tigers

When talking about Sidwar, head coach Eli Drinkwitz said the quarterback was the "right fit" for Missouri's offense. After an offensive coordinator change, that still seems to be true for the match between Sidwar's playing style and Missouri's offensive scheme, now directed under Chip Lindsey.

Specifically, though Sidwar wasn't much of a scrambler in high school, he certainly showed the ability to move around in the pocket to extend passes and deliver accurate passes while on the move. That ability to throw on the run, especially while moving to the side, is one of the most important traits for a quarterback in an offense built around wide-zone runs.

St. Joe’s Prep PCL Championship Playoff

• Won 24-14

• 24-32 (75%)

• 262 yards

• 2 TD passes

• 1 TD rush

• hudl link: https://t.co/1nn2d1VRdz pic.twitter.com/2cLIUeZHoj — Gavin Sidwar (@Gavin7Sidwar) November 3, 2025

He doesn't play hurried in the pocket, and constantly delivered accurate passes across all three levels of the field. He has the passing traits you'd want for a developing backup, and potentially a future starter.

Coach's Thoughts

“I think Gavin is an extremely talented thrower. I think he's got elite arm strength, obviously, a winner and a leader, leading his team to the state championship appearance this week. He's got really good anticipation, throws the ball really well." Eli Drinkwitz on National Signing Day

When will he play?

Sidwar will have to be patient if he wants to stick around at Missouri.

Making long-term predictions for playing time through the fog of the transfer portal is especially difficult to do for quarterbacks.



For 2026, Sidwar will likely be at No. 4 on Missouri's quarterback depth chart, behind Austin Simmons, Nick Evers and Matt Zollers.

If things go well for Simmons in his first season as the Tigers' starting quarterback, the spot would presumably be his for 2027, too, his final year of eligibility. Whether or not Simmons or Zollers enter the portal after 2026 will be the two biggest determining factors for Sidwar's path to being a backup, and eventually, a possible starter.

Ceiling and Floor

Ceiling: Spends years developing as a backup, ready to compete for a starting job in 2028 at the earliest.

Floor: Transfers early in his career after opportunities don't open up.

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