Mizzou RB Ahmad Hardy Suffers Gunshot, Now In Stable Condition
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Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy was shot Sunday morning at a concert in Mississippi. He is now in stable condition after undergoing surgery.
"Mizzou Football student-athlete Ahmad hardy was the victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning and sustained a gunshot wound," Mizzou football wrote in a statement posted on X. "Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition. Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and friends."
Hardy rushed for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns last season en route to being a Doak Walker Award Finalist and a consensus All-American in 2026. He emerged as a face of the team early on in the season, powering Missouri's offense each game.
"We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support," the program continued in the statement. "A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time. Mizzou Athletics will provide more information on his status when it becomes available."
According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, Hardy has a chance to return to the gridiron.
"There’s optimism that Ahmad Hardy will play football again," Thamel said. "How quickly he can return and the impact isn’t known. He’s alert today and moving around."
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright