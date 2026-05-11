Mizzou RB Ahmad Hardy Suffers Gunshot, Now In Stable Condition

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy was shot Sunday morning at a concert in Mississippi. He is now in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

"Mizzou Football student-athlete Ahmad hardy was the victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning and sustained a gunshot wound," Mizzou football wrote in a statement posted on X. "Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition. Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and friends."

Hardy rushed for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns last season en route to being a Doak Walker Award Finalist and a consensus All-American in 2026. He emerged as a face of the team early on in the season, powering Missouri's offense each game.

"We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support," the program continued in the statement. "A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time. Mizzou Athletics will provide more information on his status when it becomes available."

According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, Hardy has a chance to return to the gridiron.

"There’s optimism that Ahmad Hardy will play football again," Thamel said. "How quickly he can return and the impact isn’t known. He’s alert today and moving around."

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