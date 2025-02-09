Brother of Mizzou Offensive Coordinator to Earn NFL Head Coach Job
Kellen Moore, the older brother of Missouri Tigers offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, is expected to be hired as the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple reports.
Though no reports have been made of an interest from Kellen to add Kirby to his staff, he's certainly a candidate to watch to be added to Kellen's staff.
Kirby was the first offensive coordinator hired by Eli Drinkwitz during the head coach's tenure at Missouri. Kirby has also been the offensive play caller for the Tigers since being hired ahead of the 2023 season.
The opportunity to join the Saints includes the opportunity for Kirby to reconnect with quarterback Jake Haener, whom he coached at Fresno State from 2019-'22.
It will be the first head coaching job for Kellen, who began coaching in 2018 with the Dallas Cowboys after a six-year playing career in the NFL. The two brothers have never coached on the same staff, but played together at Boise State in 2009-'11.
"I certainly think he's ready and he's going to have an opportunity really really soon," Kellen said in an interview ahead of the Super Bowl to Sports Radio 810 WHB.
If Kirby were to join his brother in Philadelphia, Missouri could look internally to replace him at offensive coordinator. Wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler's resume sticks out amongst the offensive staff, having been in Missouri since 2022, and previously being the offensive coordinator at Texas State in 2020 and 2021. Peeler was also the wide receivers coach at Ole Miss from 2017-2019 and at California from 2013-2016.
After the 2023 season, Kirby was mentioned as a candidate for several other jobs. He chose to stick with Missouri due to the possibility of working to develop players and work alongside a consistent staff.
"Just feel very positive of where we're at, where we're going," Moore said in a press conference ahead of the 2023 Cotton Bowl game. "I think there's a lot of different moving parts within college football right now and we have a lot of continuity moving forward."
When Kalen Deboer, a former coworker of Kirbys at Fresno State, was hired as Alabama's head coach, joining the Crimson Tide also seemed like a possible new home for Kirby. But again, Missouri was the more alluring option.
"My family and I love it here in Columbia," said Moore during his Tuesday presser. "Obviously, tremendous staff that I get to work with on a daily basis and a great group of players coming back. (I'm) just looking forward to getting to work."
The Saints are unable to officially hire Kellen until the conclusion of Super Bowl LIX, which Kellen will coach in.