Can Sam Horn win the Starting Mizzou QB Spot?: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps takes a look at the Tigers' quarterback battle and the opportunity that junior Sam Horn has to earn the starting role.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
When the Missouri Tigers added former Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula through the transfer portal, there was an overwhelming feeling that he would end up as the starter when the Tigers take the field against Central Arkansas on August 30 at Faurot Field. That still may be the case, but head coach Eli Drinkwitz came out and said he would not name a starter during the spring session of practices, leaving that competition open to returning junior Sam Horn, among others.
Horn has multiple years of experience in the Tigers' offense, despite seeing the field scarcely. For now, he does have a leg up on Pribula in that sense, with a concise understanding of the playbook and already-established relationships with the coaches.
It is still a massive unknown as to who leads in the race for the starting spot for the Tigers, but it would be easy to presume it's Pribula. Around the time of his commitment, it was posted to X that a large sum of NIL funds had gone toward landing Pribula. If that's the case, not starting him wouldn't make much sense.
That being said, Drinkwitz has never shied away from sitting players and giving others opportunities. It does appear as if the spot truly is up for grabs and if Horn manages to outplay Pribula and the others, he could potentially land the starting role.
Horn's road from Tommy John surgery recovery also appears to be going well, which levels the playing field a bit. A healthy Sam Horn is a solid quarterback and he will again earn the opportunity to compete for a starting role.