Cardinals Head Coach Likes Where Former Mizzzou DE is Trending in Year 2
INDIANAPOLIS — In the eyes of Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, former Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson isn't nessecarily entering the second year of his pro careeer.
Robinson, selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Cardinals, missed most of his rookie season due to injury. In fact, the defensive end was healthy for just six games of the season
"He was never healthy this year, and that happens," Gannon said at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. "That's a game of football, so everyone's availability is going to be a little bit different."
Robinson suffered a calf injury during training camp, being placed on injured reserve to begin the season. He was activated to the active roster on Oct. 29, but didn't make his pro debut until Dec. 1 in Week 13 of the season. Ultimately, Robinson managed 184 snaps on the year, seeing action in each fo the each of the final six games of the season.
With the frustrating setback behind, Gannon is hopeful Robinson will produce with the same skill he showed off when the Cardinals were evaluating his production at Missouri.
"Why we drafted him; to be a disruptive player against the run and pass," Gannon said when asked what he's looking to see out of Robinson in the future. " I like where DRob's at right now. I like where he's trending, and there's no doubt he's going to be an impact player for us"
In his five seasons at Missouri, Robinson continuously saw steady signs of growth. After entering the program as a three-star prospect who wasn't a full-time starter in the first three years of his career, Robinson was an All-SEC defender and team captain by the end of his collegiate career.
Robinson will now be entering a pivotal part of his career this season. The jump players make from their first to second year can be the defining growth period of their career.
"When you look at guys that really define their role and what type of player they are and how they can impact you as a team, year one to two is a big year," Gannon said.
The Cardinals finished the 2024 season 8-9, just two games out from winning the NFC West for the first time since 2015. Arizona is looking to take a step, with helps from leaps from their 2024 rookie class.
Gannon is hoping that development will be assisted by the continuity Arizona has on the coaching staff. For Robinson, he'll be working with the same defensive coordinator in Nick Rallis, but a new position coach in the recently hired Winston DeLattiboudere III.
"They're going to be the second year in a system," Gannon said of Arizona's 2024 draft selections. "I think continuity in a system of knowing what we're asking and just getting acclimated with how we're doing things, learning the game is huge. I think those guys are going to make huge jumps."
Robinson's career at Missouri is exemplary of his ability to adapt and patience for growth. The level of confidence the Cardinals have in Robinson is a reflection of that.
"This is really [year] 1.5 for him," Gannon said of Robinson. "He's going to help us win. I know that."