Cayden Green Discusses Tigers Offensive Line Ahead of SEC Opener

The Missouri Tigers are gearing up for their first SEC matchup of the season. After beating Troy 27-17 last week to improve to a perfect 3-0 record, tougher matchups await the Tigers as they move forward.

When it comes to Missouri’s offensive line, the group has found success as the weeks go on. When asked by reporters Tuesday what clicked for the line against Troy, team captain and offensive tackle Cayden Green discussed the work required to take the next step as the Tigers continue through the season.

“You just got to get reps,” Green said. “The more reps you get, naturally, you just get better. So we just got to build on that this week.”

The Tigers are heading to Starkville this weekend to open SEC play against Mississippi State. This will be Missouri’s biggest test of the season so far. Green knows going up against the Bulldogs’ defensive line will be their biggest challenge yet.

“They’re a lot bigger and a lot more physical than what we’ve dealt with the past couple weeks,” Green said. “Obviously, that’s SEC play in a nutshell. So, like I said, the competition is just going to get ramped up this week.”

Mississippi State’s defensive line features two high-caliber players on the outside. Amaree Williams and Will Whitson are among the Bulldogs’ biggest defensive pieces. Green discussed what he has seen from both players.

“They're big motor guys. You're going to have to go from whistle to whistle with them, and you know, it's better competition than what we've seen, so I'm excited,” Green said.

Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Cayden Green (70) in action during the first half against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Tigers found more success on the ground than through the air against Troy. A big part of that came from the success of the offensive line. Green mentioned that the group’s increased film study together has played a big role in that success.

“I think this past week we watched a lot more tape together, so we were a lot more on the same page. Just week to week, just improvement every week,” Green said.

While the offensive line has improved with each game, one thing the group has dealt with is penalties. This is something the Tigers have faced throughout their first three games. Green knows that and understands what needs to be done.

“We just got to be more intentional on the details as an offense,” Green said. “It starts with us up front, but just as an offense as a whole, we got to be more intentional about harping on the details of every play.”

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