Cowbells and Kamario Taylor: Two challenges Mizzou faces in Mississippi State

Missouri's SEC opener against No. 24 Mississippi State poses two major challenges that will give the Tigers an immediate taste of what conference play will be like.

The Tigers face off against Kamario Taylor — one of the early Heisman favorites — which will help Missouri prepare for more high-level quarterbacks in a stacked SEC. On top of handling the standout mobile quarterback, Missouri will be plunged into a hostile SEC environment led by a fanbase that's attempting to set a world record for the most cowbells ringing simultaneously.

The Tigers have been preparing for the unique atmosphere all week, with coaches ringing cowbells during team practices.

"We have people walking around with cowbells, ringing it in our ears," linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez said. "I mean, the whole staff is really helping with that and it's really just a great opportunity to go in there and just have fun with the game. I love going into hostile environments and it's just a great opportunity."

Rodriguez is aware that it cannot replicate how the actual game will be, but it still gets the Tigers more acclimated to a highly-anticipated crowd.

While Rodriguez is entering the cowbell frenzy for the first time in his career, All-SEC tackle Cayden Green played against the Bulldogs on the road in 2024. But this time, the Bulldogs already have more wins than that entire season, which gives Green even more excitement.

"They're pretty loud, I actually think it's pretty cool," Green said about the record attempt. "It makes the stadium a lot louder, so it'll be exciting to play on the road there. I know how rocking that place is going to be. They're good this year, so I'm excited."

Sep 5, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs players react after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Austin Simmons and cornerback Chris Graves Jr. don't share the same excitement in playing in front of the cowbell-driven fans, but have an alternate plan to be successful amidst the noise.

"It's still going to be the same dimensions on each and every field, no matter where you play at," Simmons said. "Just make sure you separate the environment and the game."

"You don't really have to listen to it if you silence it, so depends on the mentality," Graves said.

Graves, along with the entire defensive unit, will be tasked with slowing down Taylor and company in the ruckus stadium. Graves and the secondary match up against four wide receivers that have combined for 721 yards and 10 touchdowns in three games this season. Each receiver has at least one score and 136 yards.

Taylor is a major influence on the deep room, known for his vision and quick bullets to a variety of receivers. The sophomore quarterback has thrown for 832 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception on a 68.2 completion percentage this year.

After throwing his first interception of the season on the first drive against South Carolina last week, Taylor responded with four touchdown passes to lead Mississippi State to a road victory against the Gamecocks. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz credited the turn around to Taylor's eased development put in place by head coach Jeff Lebby, who started him in two games last season and played him in 11 contests.

"What Coach Lebby did last year is pretty ingenious as far as how do you bring along a quarterback and make sure that you give confidence and allow him success instead of just throwing him out to the wolves and shaking the quarterback's confidence," Drinkwitz said. "I think (it) showed up for them big time in last week's game where he throws an interception, but he bounces back because he understands and has confidence in who he is as a player."

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That confidence has also translated to Taylor's success on the ground. His quick decision making and success in run-pass options have led to 178 rushing yards and a rushing score through three games this year. Last season, Taylor specifically thrived in the area, accumulating 458 rushing yards and eight rushing scores as a backup.

"He's great, he could throw it, he could rush," Rodriguez said. "I mean he could hurt us with his arms (or) his legs. He's really got it all. I see he's up there on Heisman and stuff like that. It's just a great opportunity for us and we're excited for it."

Although the Tigers have not played against a quarterback of Taylor's caliber yet, their contest against Isaiah Marshall — who had 20 rushes in the game against Missouri — gave the defense a glimpse of what Taylor could bring on Saturday.

"At the end of the day, it's just getting (him) down on turf and trying to mess with his reads pre snap and post snap and all that stuff," Rodriguez said. "Playing Kansas and playing Mississippi State is two different offenses, but they're both mobile quarterbacks, so I mean that did give us an advantage (on) how to prepare for it."

While Mississippi State presents challenges that Missouri has not completely encountered yet, through practice cowbells and experience against mobile quarterbacks, the team is preparing for the difficulties that will be thrown at them on Saturday.

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