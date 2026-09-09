Cayden Lee Reacts to Austin Simmons, Donovan Olugbode in Missouri’s Season Opener

Missouri’s season-opening 54-14 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff featured a handful of Tigers making their debuts. From both sides of the football to the coaching staff, several players and coaches represented Missouri for the first time.

One player who made his debut was wide receiver Cayden Lee, and it was an encouraging first game for the senior. The 5-foot-11 wideout recorded 89 receiving yards on five receptions. Lee also found the end zone for the first time as a Tiger.

Lee’s debut came with both new teammates and some familiar faces. One of those was quarterback Austin Simmons, who played alongside Lee during their time at Ole Miss. When asked by reporters Tuesday what it was like catching passes from Simmons while now wearing a Tigers uniform, Lee said it carried additional meaning.

“Yeah, it was kind of a surreal moment,” said Lee. “To be able to go through it with him, the good, the down, the bad, everything that he went through last year. So just being able to see him go out there, just have fun again, is really awesome to see. And I'm excited to see what he does this season.”

Sep 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) is seen prior to the game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons was nearly perfect in his Missouri debut, completing 17 of 19 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns. Lee had a front-row seat to the work Simmons put in this offseason, and seeing it pay off in the season opener was something he loved to see.

“It was just so awesome to see him go out there and just lead us in a positive direction,” Lee said. “He’s put a lot into this offseason, and for him to be able to go out there and just showcase that in Week 1 was very positive. I'm excited for him and what this team is building.”

Simmons wasn’t the only player who impressed. While it wasn’t his Missouri debut, sophomore wide receiver Donovan Olugbode had himself a game. He finished with seven receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Lee has seen what Olugbode can bring to an offense through practices and their time as teammates, so his performance in the season opener didn’t come as a surprise.

“It doesn't surprise me one bit,” Lee said. “I feel like just having somebody on the other side that's very very talented is really good as well. I know he's going to go out there and continue to have a great season.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.