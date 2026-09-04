Mizzou Football Dominates Early Through the Air, Wins Season Opener 54-14

Columbia — Led by a flurry of passes and a stifling first-half defense, Missouri defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54-14 in its season opener at Faurot Field on Thursday.

As soon as transfer quarterback Austin Simmons took the field, he immediately rifled four straight short passes, indicating a new-look offense from the 2025 team. After averaging less than 28 passing attempts per game in 2026, Simmons went 17-for-19 with 252 passing yards and four touchdowns in less than a half of action.

Simmons' top target was Donovan Olugbode, who ended the first half with eight receptions, 116 yards and two touchdowns. Olugbode, along with Simmons, did not play in the second half as the Tigers led 40-0 at halftime.

The sophomore receiver had a fumble in the second quarter, but recovered with a 35-yard touchdown for his second score of the evening. The touchdown came in a scoring-heavy second quarter in which the Tigers tallied 26 points. The scores came from two passing touchdowns, one rushing score, a safety and a field goal.

Simmons' longest throw was in the second quarter with a 47-yard pass to former Ole Miss teammate Cayden Lee. The connection occurred with four minutes left in the second quarter and marked his final drive of the game. His first touchdown throw was a 25-yard throw down the middle to Shaun Terry II.

Missouri's defense also shined in the first half of the victory. The Tigers held UAPB to -26 rushing yards, 32 passing yards and just two first downs in the opening half. Arkansas-Pine Bluff ended the contest with 89 rushing yards and 109 passing yards.

Jeremiah Beasley and Michigan transfer Elijah Dotson were high impact players on the defensive end. Dotson's three solo tackles, all accumulated in the first half, led the team and Beasley's seven total tackles was a team-best.

Missouri allowed 14 points in the second half, courtesy of a 27-yard Za'Marion Webber score and a 16-yard touchdown reception from David Brewer IV. The Tigers did not record a sack in the first half and ended the game with one sack. Last season, that was a strength of the Tigers, who finished the year with 36 sacks.

Without star running back Ahmad Hardy, the Tigers were less successful rushing the ball than the majority of last season as well. Jamal Roberts finished the first half with 13 carries, 47 yards and one touchdown for Missouri. The team averaged 4.4 yards per carry with 198 rushing yards. Junior transfer Xai'Shaun Edwards added 45 yards on seven attempts.

Sophomore quarterback Matt Zollers had the Tigers' second rushing touchdown of the evening and added 113 all-purpose yards. Freshman running back Preston Hatfield came in for the Tigers final drives and also secured a rushing touchdown.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.