Center Connor Tollison is the 'Quarterback' of the Mizzou Offensive Line
Every team, group or organization needs leaders. They just don't function without them.
For the Missouri Tigers, senior center Connor Tollison has emerged as just that. He's now a player that the Tigers can't function without, which was evident by his injury he suffered at the end of last season.
Now, as Tollison enters his final season in Columbia, has an important role as the leader of the Tiger offensive line. It's a role that the entire coaching staff has seen him rise into since he got to college.
"He's definitely the quarterback of the offensive line," Missouri offensive line coach Brandon Jones said July 27. "We did a study on the career snaps, by far, has the most in our room. So just his experience and just the knowledge that he does have kind of, kind of gives everybody else a chance to kind of see where they can fall in the mix too."
Tollison was once a quieter, tamer player and communicator. As time's gone on, everyone surrounding Tollison in the Missouri football program has seen him grow into the player and person he is today, including his positional coach.
"I can't commend the kid enough," Jones said. "His maturation since I've been here, once again, his confidence has improved because he's just constantly evolving as a man."
When the Tigers hit their stride in the 2023 season, winning 11 games and going to the Cotton Bowl, Tollison also felt something change. He saw an attitude shift among players, something he now carries with him.
He partially received some help from a former Tiger on the defensive side of the ball, a player who was also known for his leadership ability. Former Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson, who now plays for the Arizona Cardinals, was a huge mentor for Tollison at the time.
"I'm excited. I want to do everything I can for my teammates," Tollison said. "I always felt like in 2023 when we kind of turned the ship a little bit, and got into having some better seasons the last two years, Darius Robinson was such a good leader."
Positions and roles on the team didn't matter for Robinson and Tollison. That same thing now applies to Tollison and whoever he decides to take under his wing.
"It didn't matter that I played offense and he was a defensive player, or that he was a senior, and I was a redshirt freshman; he was there for me," Tollison said. "I want to have that same impact on somebody else, whoever it is."
The current players on the Missouri defense also recognize what he's been able to do as a player and leader. When they face each other in practice, Tollison leaves that impact on the opposing side of the ball.
"He's a center, that's who," Missouri defensive end Zion Young said. "That's who advocates for the offensive line. That's the voice on that offensive line."
Throughout his years of development, Tolllison has picked up on plenty from his teammates and coaches.
These are lessons that have aided him in becoming the leader he is today. Most of what he's learned all falls back on the work he does himself and not interacting with his teammates, though that still is an important part of his job.
"I think the biggest thing I've learned is; being a leader, you really can't have off days or imperfections," Tollison said. "How am I supposed to call somebody out for doing something wrong if I'm doing the same?"
Taking what he learned from Robinson as an underclassman, he wants to be able to teach younger players and teammates on the opposite side of the ball, while also leaving a positive impact on them.
Part of this falls back on reflection. Tollison remembers what Robinson did for him in their overlapping time in Missouri and he wants to have the same effect on others.
"If it's a freshman, a guy who's in his third year, an offensive [or] defensive player, I want to have an impact on somebody that might remember me one day for helping them out along the way," Tollison said.
Learning how to take care of himself physically has been an important experience, as well. Despite getting injured last season, Tollison truly does understand the importance of taking care of yourself as much as possible.
"I've learned that you have to be in a pretty tip-top shape," Tollison said. "You have to live it. You can't just preach it.
Tollison would be the first to admit that he's undergone plenty of growth as a leader and communicator during his time at Missouri. Part of that growth has come in areas surrounding his teammates, but also within himself.
"I definitely think I've gotten better at just being more vocal with the guys, trying to hold everybody to the standard, hold myself to the standard," Tollison said.
An example of his growth in leadership was made obvious to his teammates on the team's trip to Harmons, Jamaica, earlier in the summer. He made plenty of impressions on people as a human being.
Transfer defensive end Damon Wilson was inspired by what he saw from Tollison during the trip, witnessing Tollison interact with the locals in the city.
"He was just going around praying for people, and I feel like that's a form of leadership," Wilson said. "That was something I saw in my own eyes, and he took the initiative to do it himself."
Another newcomer to the Missouri defense, Northwest Missouri State defensive end Langden Kitchen, noticed right away the impact that Tollison has on his fellow teammates.
On multiple occasions, Kitchen has seen Tollison interacting and helping his teammates before and after practices. Even if he still isn't the most vocal of leaders, Tollison still finds ways to impact his teammates positively.
"Just sitting in the locker room, he's just always checking on people, make sure they're okay," Kitchen said. "He just has that natural leadership to him, no matter what."
Whether it's a fellow offensive lineman, position coach, or former teammate, everyone has positive things to say about Tollison. He does have high expectations as a player, but it's clear that he can perform his role as the team's leader at a high level.