Ranking Eli Drinkwitz's Top 10 Players at Mizzou on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

Eli Drinkwitz has churned out tons of talent throughout his six seasons as Missouri's head coach. From early stars like Nick Bolton and Tyler Badie, to faces of the program like Brady Cook, Luther Burden III and Ahmad Hardy, there's quite the star-studded list to sift through.

In the most recent episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps and Killian Wright each made their own list of the best players to suit up for Drinkwitz at Missouri. The three also discussed recent commitments Missouri has earned in the 2027 class, including 3-star defensive lineman Dami Sowunmi.

You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Who is Eli Drinkwitz' Best Player at Mizzou?

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Our three reporters had differing answers on this topic, and reasonably so — it's a tough call. When valuing impact on the program, pure talent, NFL representation, stats and award resume's, the group all agreed on the top two spots: Ahmad Hardy and Luther Burden III.

Hardy's record-breaking debut season with the Tigers, littered with unforgettable moments — such as his lifted touchdown against South Carolina and his breakaway touchdown against Arkansas — along with his transition into being a face of the program, was enough to warrant him as the top spot.

For Burden, his commitment to Missouri marked a turning point for the program; seeing a top-ranked, in-state recruit stay home and succeed at Missouri, other high-rank and in-state prospects could follow his footsteps. That's all without mentioning the incredible 2023 season Burden put together, along with his representation of the Tigers in the NFL the past season.

Who is in Mizzou Football's 2027 recruiting class?

St. Edward offensive tackle Jack Marquard on an official visit to the University of Missouri. | via @jack_marquard on Instagram, Mizzou Athletics

Missouri has earned three commitments in its 2027 class since May 27, earning pledges from Sowunmi, 3-star offensive tackle Jack Marquard and three-star linebacker Kobe Rhymes. Rhymes is the No. 9 player in Missouri, while Marquard is a top-100 tackle in the nation and Sowunmi is a top-10 player in Indiana.

Here's the full list.

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