Clutch 4th-Quarter Performance Earns Mizzou Win Over South Carolina
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers opened conference play with a 29-20 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, headlined by the quarterback play of both teams. The game was surprisingly sealed by a 40-yard field goal from true freshman Robert Meyer with 1:38 remaining.
To nobody's surprise, running back Ahmad Hardy was impressive all night long. He finished with 138 yards and one touchdown, including a score at the 5:34 mark in the third quarter to give the Tigers the lead after trailing since the second quarter.
Sophomore LaNorris Sellers for the Gamecocks finally had his first big performance of the season, posting 302 yards and two touchdowns on 18-for-28 passing. He made multiple big throws, including a 49-yard strike to Vandrevius Jacobs and a 24-yard lob to tight end Jordan Dingle.
Missouri’s secondary looked shaky in an attempt to stop Sellers, allowing multiple chunk plays. It was junior cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. who was burned on the first big Gamecock score, with a confusing miscommunication between senior cornerback Dreyden Norwood and senior safety Jalen Catalon causing the second.
That being said, the defensive side of the ball showed up when it was needed most. The Gamecocks didn't score once in the final quarter of the game and prevented Sellers from advancing the ball down the field during that stretch.
Pribula did muster up some magic of his own on the other side of the ball, recording 171 yards and a touchdown on 16-for-27 passing. He did throw a first-half interception, but managed to bounce back after that.
He also made plenty happen on the ground. Pribula finished with 72 rushing yards on nine carries, many of which came in that fourth quarter. Arguably, the biggest came on their final offensive drive of the game, running for 15 yards and securing their odds of winning.
"I thought he was crucial in providing us some first downs with his feet on unscheduled plays, and really played a nice game," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said following the win.
Missouri’s pass rush forced Sellers into many challenging situations throughout the game, converting on a few but struggling on others. The Tigers finished the game with five sacks and too many pressures to count. Despite the pressure, Sellers managed to continue to find his guys.
The Tigers hit the field at 6:30 p.m. next Friday to face the UMass Minutemen at home, seeking a homecoming win and the chance to improve to 5-0.