Missouri Quarterback Beau Pribula Leaves Vanderbilt Game in Wheelchair
Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula was taken off the field in the Vanderbilt matchup on Saturday in a wheelchair and had an air cast on his leg.
The quarterback was attempting to run the ball in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play by the Tigers. The Commodore defenders landed awkwardly on Pribula's, which appeared to cause the injury. Pribula had to be carted off the field, then was transferred to the wheelchair when taken off the field.
This is unfortunate luck for the Tigers as the team already lost Sam Horn, who entered the year in a position battle with Pribula, in the first game of the season when he suffered a fractured tibia and underwent surgery.
Now the Tigers will rely on true freshman Matt Zollers for the remainder of the game, and possibly after this week, too, depending on Pribula's diagnosis.
Before exiting the huge SEC matchup, Pribula completed 9-of-14 pass attempts for 68 yards. No. 16 Missouri could really use a win against No. 10 Vanderbilt, so we'll see if Zollers is up for the challenge.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.