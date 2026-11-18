Ass can meet bench, and said bench can change said ass’ behavior, but at this point in Missouri’s season, that change won’t make much of a difference.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, taking inspiration from Hall-Of-Fame basketball coach Bob Knight, is introducing his players to the ass-meet-bench method — in Week 11 of a 13-week regular season.

This is a different Drinkwitz, one who publicly addresses the need for soon-to-be-made changes. He’s forging a “reckoning” at Memorial Stadium. He referenced changes to the depth chart and changes to practice Tuesday. Team captain and starting safety Santana Banner, who’s been with the team for two seasons, hasn’t seen his coach like this before.

Change is good. And clearly, after losing in predictable, recurring fashion, change was needed.

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result. That's not the process that we're in right now,” Drinkwitz told reporters Tuesday.

The problem? The change comes too late to alter Missouri’s destiny. Missouri’s CFP hopes were blasted into oblivion minutes into its blowout loss to Georgia, which was weeks after many of the now-addressed problems first arose. The Tigers, in a way, had been practicing insanity for weeks.

Starting kicker Blake Craig, who missed a 29-yard field goal in the waning minutes of the burial in Athens, had been struggling for weeks. Craig missed two kicks vs. Texas, one from 38 yards out and one from 46 yards out, just two games after he missed a 23-yarder against Ole Miss. He also shanked field goals against Mississippi State, Florida and Texas A&M (this one was blocked, one of his three blocked field goals on the year), meaning he missed a field goal in all but one of Missouri’s SEC games.

"You have to understand that there's competition, and there aren't too many opportunities to go out there and make the same mistake twice,” Drinkwitz said Nov. 10 in reference to kicker Blake Craig’s struggles this season.

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He made the same mistake more than twice. His miss certainly didn’t cost Missouri the game against Georgia — other recurring mistakes can take responsibility for the mountainous deficit — but his misses against Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas were pivotal in the momentum of each contest.

Craig’s starting job is now “open” for somebody to take in competition, but better kicking in Missouri’s next two games is far less important than it would’ve been in the first 10.

Craig isn’t the only player making the same mistake twice — that spans across all three phases. Missouri’s secondary has repeatedly lapsed in coverage in costly moments, starting all the way back in Week 3 against Troy and continuing in many games since: 48- and 24-yard fourth-quarter grabs from MSU wideouts Anthony Evans III and Sanfrisco Magee, respectively, a 21-yard touchdown catch by Horatio Fields in Oxford and a comeback-starting 25-yard touchdown reception from Jermaine Bishop Jr. to close the third quarter against Texas ring the most prominent.

It didn’t come as much of a surprise when Georgia completed seven passes for 20 or more yards against the Tigers on Saturday; Missouri can’t prevent explosives.

The offense has blame, too. Missouri has only scored two offensive touchdowns in the first quarter this year: one against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Week 1, and the second against Texas in Week 10. Its opponents have scored six first-quarter touchdowns, five of which were allowed in losses to Ole Miss, Texas and Georgia the past four games. Missouri also trailed at the end of the first quarter and at halftime in three of its four losses this season.

Drinkwitz’s incoming changes may ignite a huge turnaround in these departments, which would, in a one-week-at-a-time mindset, be great. But the segmented mindset works much better when there’s an inspiring end goal.

Drinkwitz said Tuesday that he told the team that “words really don’t matter,” and that it’s now “about actions.” But do the actions still matter? For the sake of going 1-0 each week, yes, they matter. Missouri can improve its slow starts, woes on special teams and lapses in the secondary, but the prize isn’t much. There’s value in winning its final two games, and harm in losing them. Finishing 8-4 is a far better look than finishing 6-6 in terms of what bowl game Missouri can land, portal recruitment and retention, perception and standing in the conference, pride and, if not anything else, putting on a show for the fans, who Drinkwitz said Tuesday “deserve a better product.” Those are all things worth playing for.

But as far as tangible, memorable postseason outlook goes — which was the goal at the start of the season — Missouri’s best-case scenario is now going 8-4 and earning a bid to a bowl game with little consequence while the upper echelon of the SEC goes on to compete in the College Football Playoff, an end goal much more valuable than fan service and pride.

Missouri’s season is now a dead man walking. Its destiny is decided — it’s all but officially ruled out of the CFP but has won enough games to be bowl eligible — and it now has to trudge through the final two games of the regular season. Players and coaches will, obviously, compete in the next two games: they’re competitors with a chance to participate in the game they dedicate their lives to. But Missouri’s preseason ambitions to “play for a championship” are completely out the window, yet the team must still move on.

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