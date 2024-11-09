Cook and Cooper Out, Noel Probable - Mizzou, Oklahoma Availability Report
The No. 24 Missouri Tigers will be down two of its best offensive players when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 11.
This article will be updated with the new reports leading up to game day.
Missouri Wednesday Availability Report:
• QB Brady Cook - Out
• RB Nate Noel - Probable
• OL Logan Reichert - Probable
• LG Cayden Green - Probable
• WR Mookie Cooper - Out
• LB Brayshawn Littlejohn - Out
After being ruled questionable to start the week in the first injury report, starting quarterback Brady Cook is officially out. He's dealing with a wrist and ankle injury and the severity of both remains unknown, but is serious enough to keep him out. Alongside him, receiver Mookie Cooper is out for the second game in a row.
In more positive news, running back Nate Noel was upgraded to probable. He's missed multiple weeks and is a vital part of the Tiger offense. Offensive linemen Cayden Green and Logan Reichert are also listed as probable.
Oklahoma Wednesday Availability Report:
• WR Jayden Gibson - Out
• WR Nic Anderson - Out
• WR Andrel Anthony - Out
• DB Gentry Williams - Out
• DB Kendel Dolby - Out
• OL Geirean Hatchett - Out
• OL Jacob Sexton - Out
• OL Jake Taylor - Out
• RB Jovantae Barnes - Out
• WR Jalil Farooq - Probable
• WR Deion Burks - Probable
• RB Gavin Sawchuk - Questionable
• DL Adepoju Adebawore - Questionable
• OL Joshua Bates - Out
• OL Michael Tarquin - Probable