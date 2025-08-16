How Peagler, Wilson Are Emerging as Key Pieces on the Mizzou Offensive Line
The offensive line for the Missouri Tigers is one step closer to being figured out. According to head coach Eli Drinkwitz, that plan includes two names that may surprise some people.
Redshirt juniors Curtis Peagler and Tristan Wilson have risen into larger roles than many anticipated. Peagler's been spoken highly of over the last two weeks by the Missouri coaching staff and this is yet another example of that.
Wilson has been a consistent backup for the Tigers for multiple seasons, and that work and patience may be coming to fruition. He has the potential to slot in at both guard spots and the center position.
These are two players who've been reserve and depth pieces for Drinkwitz for their entire careers to date. That may now be changing.
"But even with the offensive line, I didn't know that we were going to have two young guys really develop into solid SEC offensive linemen with Tristan Wilson and Curtis Peagler," Drinkwitz said at the end of Week 3 of fall camp. "Those guys have been penciled in as maybe quality backups. I'm telling you right now, those guys can play at a high level in this league, and that has been really something to watch."
Despite bringing in three transfers on the offensive line this offseason, the focus for Drinkwitz is finding the best five players to come together as one. If that means the transfers will have to wait their turn and continue to compete while Peagler and Wilson are utilized more, that may be the case.
"Curtis Peagler really played well," Drinkwitz said. "So it's like, well, is he playing better than the left tackle, or is Tristan Wilson playing better than the center? So we're having those constant discussions."
READ: Drinkwitz Says Shuffling of Offensive Line is No Reason to Worry
Throughout fall camp, arguably no player has been viewed as a riser more than Peagler. He's undergone drastic physical improvements, but also continues to improve as a player.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 338-pounds, Peagler knows how to use his size to his advantage. Other traits that are important for an offensive lineman to find success are now starting to come along with his physical strengths.
"Curtis Peagler's body has changed," Drinkwitz said. "He's a big guy, powerful, but if he uses his feet right, gets his hands on you, that's a tough out."
Both players have undergone physical improvements, along with other major areas of growth in the technical aspects of playing on the offensive line. These changes are ones that have allowed the two to take these jumps that everyone is seeing now.
They also have an advantage over some of the newcomers, having multiple seasons with the strength and conditioning program under their belt. That very well could be why their success is coming to fruition right before this season.
"I think physicality, but also footwork, fundamentals, understanding pad leverage," Drinkwitz said. "They had an entire off-season with coach [Ryan] Russell, so their movement skills are so much different."
Earlier in fall camp, Drinkwitz spoke very highly of Peagler and his improvements heading into this season. He's now been thrust into a position where he has a genuine chance to play, but he's staying grounded as a big opportunity inches closer.
"Man, to be honest with you, I'm just happy to play football," Peagler said to reporters Tuesday. "Take advantage of my opportunity and see how it goes."