Don't Expect Mizzou Offensive Coordinator Kirby Moore to Leave for NFL Anytime Soon
Ever since the Missouri Tigers acquired offensive coordinator Kirby Moore ahead of the 2023 season, it feels like there's been speculation of a possible departure for Moore from Columbia.
After his first season with the program, he was a candidate in multiple head coaching searches.
Then when his former co-worker and boss at Fresno State, Kalen DeBoer, took the head coaching job at Alabama in January of 2024, Moore was thought to be a candidate to join the new staff.
But perhaps no speculation has had more validity than the one that rose this February when his brother, Kellen, was named the head coach of the New Orleans Saints after coordinating the Philadelphia Eagles offense to a Super Bowl victory.
Moore fleeing for the NFL could've led to a domino effect of coaching staff changes, along with departing transfers and recruits.
However, Kirby decided to stick in Columbia. In large part due to his preference for coaching at the college level over the professionals.
"I really don't," Kirby said Tuesday when asked if he sees himself working in the NFL one day. "I really enjoy the college game and working with the student athlete in kind of a well-rounded way. Really enjoy it."
In Kirby's two seasons with Missouri, the Tigers have scored a double digit win total in both. It's a situation that has provided Kirby with plenty of reason to stay.
"He's in a tremendous spot, a tremendous role," Kellen said of Kirby in his introductory press conference with the Saints. "They've had a ton of success at Missouri so he'll have great opportunities moving forward."
Although, Kellen didn't completely shut down the idea of working with his brother. The two's playing careers at Boise State overlapped from 2009-2011, but the pair have never worked the sidelines together.
"I'd love to work with him one day," Kellen said in the press conference.
But for now, the two will continue to respect each other from afar.
"I think we've always supported each other throughout our careers," Kirby said. "Just really excited for him for this opportunity and going to a super awesome job position."